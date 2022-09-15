New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from Jiayou Online

After using the kit lens, every photographer wants to experience the creative fun brought by different lenses, but the price of wide-angle zoom, especially the ultra-wide-angle zoom lens with the wide-angle end reaching 15mm, is often hesitant. Undecided, the appearance of Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM at this time undoubtedly brings us a good choice.

The lens body of the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is compact and lightweight. Compared with the standard zoom lens, the 15mm wide-angle end greatly expands the wide-angle area, and the 30mm end can take into account the daily street shooting angle. Next, let’s take a look at the performance of this lens through our real shooting experience, and see if the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, as a close-to-the-people lens, can let you easily experience the fun of ultra-wide-angle.

Appearance review: light and easy to travel

Before the actual shooting, let’s take a look at the appearance of this lens. Compared with the previous large wide-angle zoom lens, the biggest feature of this lens is that the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is light and portable, and the front lens group is not prominent. The “bulb”, 67mm filter aperture makes it convenient to use a generic round front filter.

RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM 15mm end

RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM 30mm end

RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

The RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens adopts an external zoom design. The lens is the shortest at the 30mm end and the longest at the 15mm end. At this time, the length is only 88.4 mm, and the weight of about 390 grams is also Guaranteed to be light enough.

RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Body Button

The RF15-30mm has only two buttons on the lens body, which are the focus/control ring button and the anti-shake switch button. The operation is simple and clear. In addition to the traditional zoom ring, this lens combines the focus ring and the lens control ring, which is one of the characteristics of the RF lens, into one. The functions can be switched by the focus/control ring button. The function of switching the ring is conveniently performed.

RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM uses 13 optical structures in 11 groups, including 1 aspherical lens and 2 UD (ultra-low dispersion) lenses, which can effectively suppress various aberrations and achieve transparency of high quality. In addition, in autofocus mode, the lens has a closest focusing distance of about 0.28 meters and a maximum magnification of about 0.16 times at 30mm.

The autofocus of this lens is driven by a lead screw-type STM stepping motor, and the focus is smooth and smooth. The lens has a good grip when shooting, and there is no feeling of imbalance in the center of gravity. In addition, the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens can also be purchased with a hood EW-73E, which can reduce the interference caused by the complex light source environment during shooting, and can also protect the lens.

The viewing angle is flexible and the shooting is wide indoor and outdoor.

The focal length of the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM covers the common focal lengths for wide-angle and street photography. Such focal lengths can be easily used whether shooting scenery, architecture, indoors, or travel or daily records. Next, we will take real samples. Let’s see what a 15mm viewing angle looks like.

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F11，1/80s，ISO500

15mm end

It can be seen that compared with the standard zoom lens, the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM greatly expands the wide-angle area and presents a wider viewing angle. The exaggerated effect brought by the visual relationship can be effectively used in creation, bringing magnificent landscape or architectural photos. The 30mm end is closer to the perspective of daily street shooting, and the visual effect close to what you see in daily life is conducive to recording and expressing what you see on the street.

Live broadcast and Vlog are easy to deal with

Since the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM uses a lead screw type STM stepping motor to drive the AF, it makes the focusing process smoother and more quiet, not only has smoother focus tracking and focus transition effects, but also reduces video recording. The effect of the focusing sound of the medium lens, coupled with its high-precision focusing ability at close range, is very suitable for VLOG shooting or live video broadcast.

It can be seen that the small and lightweight body of this lens can be hand-held for shooting with one hand. At the same time, the ultra-wide viewing angle of 15mm can bring people and environmental backgrounds into the picture even indoors. It can easily explain the shooting environment, or After confirming the angle of view, it is convenient to compose the shot.

Distortion performance: wide-angle real shot available

Of course, as a compact and lightweight ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, in order to achieve a balance between size, performance and even cost, there will inevitably be compromises in other aspects of performance, especially at the wide-angle end, people often worry that there will be too much distortion and cannot be used. Case. However, with the advent of the digital age, features such as distortion can be easily solved by in-camera correction and post-adjustment, allowing us to enjoy both compactness and high image quality.

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F22，1/80s，ISO200

Distortion is divided into barrel shape and pincushion shape. It is most obvious when shooting some line objects. Relatively speaking, wide-angle lenses are more prone to distortion that is difficult to correct, while lenses with other focal lengths are much easier to control. Let’s take a look at RF15 now. -30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM distortion performance.

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F5.6，1/5s，ISO800

15mm end

In terms of distortion at the 15mm end, there was a slight barrel distortion in the objective sample when we first got started, but it can be seen that in the actual photos, the barrel distortion is almost invisible, and the picture is more about perspective. The exaggerated visual effects brought by it have no obvious impact on the picture.

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F11，1/80s，ISO125

30mm end

The 30mm end has no distortion at all, which is also in line with our expectations. Of course, since the closest focusing distance of this lens is about 0.28 meters, there may still be a certain degree of distortion when shooting too close. Easily handle such distortions.

Anti-shake and stable starburst

The RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens has a built-in optical hand shake compensation mechanism, which can achieve a 5.5-stop shutter speed shake compensation effect. Hand shake compensation effect with 7-stop shutter speed.

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F5，0.6s，ISO200

Usually when we say the safe shutter speed of a lens, we mean “one-second of the focal length”, which means that the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM uses the 15mm end to shoot, and it takes at least 1/15 of a second to get a stable picture . However, because of the short focal length of the wide-angle lens, the safety shutter can theoretically be lower, and the anti-shake function is not valued.

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F5.6，0.5s，ISO400

However, if you want to obtain low-sensitivity, low-noise photos in low-light environments, you need to use a slow shutter speed. In order to obtain stable imaging, anti-shake is particularly important at this time. It can be seen from the real shot samples that RF15-30mm can obtain a relatively stable picture in 0.5 seconds of hand-held shooting under the cooperative anti-shake of the highest shutter speed of 7 levels. , you can also shoot handheld in low light environments.

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F11，1/10s，ISO800

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F8，8s，ISO200

As a landscape lens, the starburst of RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is quite attractive. If you want to add starburst as a creative idea in urban night scene creation or garden scene creation, then such starburst performance is still Usable.

more samples

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F8，1/320s，ISO100

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F6.3，1/80s，ISO100

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F5.6，1/60s，ISO1600

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F6.3，1/80s，ISO200

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F6.3，1/160s，ISO100

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F13，1/8s，ISO1250

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F8，1/100s，ISO200

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F5.6，1/80s，ISO3200

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F5.6，1/80s，ISO10000

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F11，1/80s，ISO1600

EOS R6 +RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

F6.3，1/60s，ISO125

Summary: Lightweight, ultra-wide and friendly zoom

Through our real shooting experience, it is not difficult to find that the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is indeed a good choice: the lens body is small and light, and it can also achieve up to 7 levels of body collaborative anti-shake. It can be easily hand-held for shooting, the lead screw type STM stepping motor makes the video focus more smooth and quiet, and the good distortion control makes the shooting at the ultra-wide-angle end more comfortable.

At the same time, the 15mm wide-angle end of the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM can present a wider angle of view, even indoors, people and environmental backgrounds can be included in the picture, such a wide performance is very convenient for video and live shooting. account of the shooting environment. In the creation of photos, we can also use the exaggerated effect brought by this perspective relationship to bring about a powerful picture performance effect. Finally, considering its affordable price, it can be said that the RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM really allows us to easily experience the fun of ultra-wide-angle.



