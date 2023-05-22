Liguria, young people who do not study and do not work are decreasing

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Liguria, NEETs (i.e. young people who do not study and do not work) fell by 4.8%, the lowest figure in the history of the region, going from 19.6% in 2021 to 14.8% in 2022 (against 19 % at national level); moreover, the growth forecasts of the Ligurian GDP for 2023 are 1.1% and see the territory in first place in Italy, on a par with Abruzzo.

Ligurian exports then grow by 33% in 2022 (against the 20% of the Italian average) and employment increases by 1.2% between 2020 and 2021 (latest data available), with a double value compared to the Italian average . Liguria is also in first place among the Italian regions in terms of companies active in the sea economy with 10.3% of the total (2021 data), as well as for the incidence of employed people (16.7%) in the blue economy, regional total.

Seven billion losses without infrastructure

The revitalization of the territory, moreover, also passes through the creation of numerous physical and digital infrastructures and the economic loss in Liguria caused by their possible non-construction could reach 7 billion euros by 2030. These are some of the data that emerged during the meeting of The European House – Ambrosetti Club, which addressed the tena Liguria Region: priorities and challenges for a sustainable and competitive future.

«The numbers presented by Ambrosetti, which we will then present in July in the plenary that monitors our accounts every year – underlines the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti – are of extraordinary importance: our region has a GDP growth above the Italian average which , in turn, is growing beyond expectations, with employment growth double the national average».

Falling unemployment

In addition, Toti continues, «our territory is seeing a decrease in unemployment and in the number of NEETs, those disheartened kids who do not study and do not work, as never happened before in Liguria. The growth also concerns tourism, exports, the impact of technology companies. We have to deal with some small delays on infrastructure, given that the war in Ukraine, the expensive raw materials, the energy crisis, the issues related to Pnrr and the procurement code are felt here as in all of Italy”.