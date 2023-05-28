lIiad, from Cinderella to princess: in five years users have risen to 10 million

Iliad, great acclaim from mobile users

Iliad continues its ascent, gradual but unstoppable. On 29 May the company will “turn” five years old and right now it finds itself dealing with a (very) flattering balance sheet (in 2022 revenues of 927 million euros). Well, after five years the fruits are reaped: a time in which Iliad has “intercepted” as many as 10 million users, a record result if we think that until a few years ago it wasn’t even included in the restricted circle of the “big names in telephony”.

“Reaching 10 million users is concrete proof that our main investmentthat in the building a relationship of trust with our usersis bearing fruit,” stressed l‘ad of Iliad Italy Benedetto Levi, according to which “this milestone represents for all Iliad a strong incentive to move forward in the direction outlined, continuing to innovate in order to continue to keep our promises and increase our community more and more”.

What was the winning strategy? The company explained punctually: “Iliad in these five years has stood out not only for its offers with guaranteed price forever, but also for the quality of services, for mobile and in the fiber market. The operator has invested consistently in his infrastructure and in the development of cutting-edge solutions – such as theexpansion of the 5G networkwhich reaches over 3,000 Italian cities, and the choice of offer exclusively the FTTH (Fiber-To-The-Home) technology for the fixed network – to ensure an excellent communication and connectivity experience for its users,” they said in a statement.

