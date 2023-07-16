“Like a marital dispute, except that divorce is not possible”

In other words, what does a good arbitrator have to do to appease both sides?

An arbitrator is a broker, not a judge and not an attorney. Neither party needs to submit to an arbitration award. The goal is to get signatures from both parties on the compromise. You have to take your time and understand the arguments of the two partners in order to be able to make a broadly supported arbitration proposal. This includes trying to build trust with both parties. A good relationship between the arbitrators is also important if several have been appointed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

