Mr. Big Short Michael Burry sinks his ambitions on the metaverse of Meta (ex Facebook) by Mark Zuckerberg: “Seems Meta has a New Coke problem”Burry wrote on Twitter, making a comparison between Zuckerberg’s strategy and the “New Coke” recipe that soft drink giant Coca-Cola launched in 1985, with disastrous results.

The billionaire investor, who became famous with the Big Short Bet launched in 2008, or with the maxi short $ 1 billion stake on the collapse of the US real estate market that earned his fund about $ 2.6 billion, he recalled the flop strategy that Coca-Cola decided to adopt in 1985, when he made the decision to replace the traditional Coca-Cola drink with another, precisely the “New Coke”.

The substitution caused such a protest among consumers that the giant was forced to make a sharp turnaround, and to return faithful to the traditional old recipe. Coca Cola itself recalled its unfortunate choice in 2021, defining it “Among the most memorable blunders ever”.

On the same site Coca-Cola Italy, the crime is described as follows:

“There are those who say that, in the world of marketing, April 23, 1985 will forever be remembered as ‘the day of infamy’.

That day, the company announced that it wanted to change the recipe for Coca-Cola, the world‘s most loved drink, by taking a huge risk, spreading distress among consumers like never before (and after) ”.

The story continues:

“With the introduction of ‘New Coke’, The Coca-Cola Company changed the formula for the first time in 99 years. The company did not have the slightest intention of unleashing the storm of protests that followed (…) The storm ended only a few months later with the return to the original formula, renamed ‘Coca-Cola Classic‘“.

Recalling Coca-Cola’s misstep, Mr Big Short, founder of Scion Asset Management, compared this on Twitter the bet that Meta is making on the metaverse with the choice that Coca-Cola made by announcing the “New Coke”.

In the tweet, Michael Burry did not provide any explanation. It is known however as Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitions about Facebook’s potential role in the metaverse are considered by many, in fact, a mistake.

READ ALSO

The metaverse does not save Zuckerberg, that’s how much his wealth has plummeted

The Big Short Michael Burry talks about ‘Bullwhip Effect’, here’s what it is and reflections on Fed and investment choices

Michael Burry and that worm in his head that pushed Mr ‘Big Short’ to sell everything, except one title. Here’s which one

Metaverse: Zuckerberg’s obsession, which Meta is already paying for

Meta has already served the metaverse shock, both on the stock exchange and directly with its accounts and for a few months already.

But the metaverse seems to have become the fixed nail or, staying on the subject of Michael Burry, the Big Bet of the number one of Meta.

Thus, in an interview with Cnbc a few months ago, Zuckerberg talked about the metaverse, predicting an army of 1 billion people ready to go shopping with their avatars

“Our hope, in essence, is to be able to gather a billion people in the metaverse, who exchange hundreds of dollars in commercial transactions, each of them buying digital goods, digital content, different objects with which to express themselves, whether it is to choose a dress. for their avatar or other digital goods for their virtual home, or objects with which to decorate their virtual conference room, objects capable of being more productive in a virtual and augmented reality context, and through the whole metaverse “Zuckerberg had said, speaking to Jim Cramer, host of the show “The Mad Host”aired on CNBC.

It is worth mentioning, that Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management fund he had bet on the Metaplatform stock. Then, the sales, which was learned in August, when the hedge fund filed with the SEC a document that certified the disinvestment of its long position on the former Facebook during the second quarter of this year.

The stake invested in Meta was worth approximately $ 12.9 million.

The statements – and Michael Burry’s tweets – are closely monitored by the market. The story of his Big Bet was told in Michael Lewis’ book ‘The Big Short’ and the subsequent film The Big Bet.