Lilli Gruber drops her earrings (?) and flies to Bilderberg

In the collective imagination there is a group of powerful people, whose name is pronounced with a mixture of restless trepidation, namely the Mysterious “Bilderberg Group” which meets every year. It is a meeting of around 130 participants representing the worlds of politics, banking and the economy. In short, the world power elite, with a capital “P”. A sort of private UN in which one tries to influence the trend of the world. The topics dealt with concern the whole of humanity.

The first convention was organized by American banker David Rockefeller in 1954 and was held at the de Bilderberg hotel in Oosterbeek, a small and tidy town in the Netherlands. This first conference dealt with the theme of European hostility to the USA, and in fact Also present was the head of the CIA at the time, Walter Badell Smith. The mechanism was designed for each nation to invite one conservative and one progressive. The initiative was a great success and since then there have been many meetings. The group meets in extremely luxury hotels around the world with a preference for Europe, the USA, the Netherlands and Canada.

The fact that the conference is closed to the public and the sources cannot then be cited has given rise to a great deal of controversy, also favoring conspiracy theories that find their reference in the book “Club Bilderberg”, written by Daniel Estulin. Currently (2023) John Elkann is on the steering committee for Italypresident of Stellantis There is also a few other names Jose Barroso current president of Goldman Sachs and former president of the European Commission. Last year the Conference was held in Washington this year will be held from May 21 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The main theme will be the most “fashionable” at the moment, namely Artificial Intelligencealong with more traditional themes like the energy transitionof course the Russian-Ukrainian war and strategies for contain China‘s development, a theme particularly dear to the US. Present the usual 130 people. Among others, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenbergthe President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsolathe Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, the vice president of the European Commission Josep Borrel. And then again the representatives of large companies such as: Sam AltmanCEO at OpenAI, Eric Schmidt (Google), Albert Bourla (Pfizer).

SEGUE

Subscribe to the newsletter

