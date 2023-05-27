Lilli the redhead and Boldrini’s habit of crippling words

Lilli Gruber and linguistic equality

Dietlinde Gruber, this “Lilli”, she is a leftist woman with a Nibelung name and has certainly taken the determination of the Germans. She was the daughter of Alfred, she was born in Bolzano into a German-speaking family from South Tyrol. Her father is a construction machinery contractor.

He graduated from the Marcelline nuns. Then, like many Germans, she was projected to Venice, a true Central European city, where she graduated in languages. After writing about L’Adige enters Rai dealing with the regional news in the Germanic language.

In 1986 Antonio Ghirelli, who was also director of Come on! he wants her on the evening Tg2 and Lilli begins to get noticed. Fiery red hair, she assumes anomalous and aggressive poses for a half-bust, that is a three-quarter profile. In 1990 you are on Tg1.

In 2004 she was a candidate for the Ulivo after campaigning against Berlusconi. Elected, she joined the group of the European Socialist Party. Since 2008 he has hosted “Otto e mezzo” on LA7. Not a single edition of the meetings of the much talked about Bilderberg Group has been missed since 2012.

It is a meeting of around 130 participants representing the worlds of politics, banking and the economy. In short, the world power elite, with a capital “P”. A sort of private UN in which one tries to influence the trend of the world. The topics dealt with concern the whole of humanity.

