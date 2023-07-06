Limited Impact of Saudi and Russian Production Cuts on International Oil Prices

Saudi and Russian production cuts announced on July 3rd did not have the desired impact on international oil prices, according to a report from Xinhua News Agency. The measures failed to ease market concerns about oil demand, leading to a rapid rise in crude oil futures prices followed by a significant fall later in the day.

By the close of trading, the price of light crude oil futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by $0.85 to close at $69.79 a barrel, a decrease of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the price of London Brent crude oil futures for September delivery fell by $0.76 to close at $74.65 a barrel, a decrease of 1.01%.

Saudi Arabia announced that it would extend its voluntary reduction of oil production by 1 million barrels per day until August, while Russia stated that it would cut its daily oil exports to the global market by 500,000 barrels in August. These announcements initially led to a surge in oil prices, but they quickly reversed due to factors such as lower than expected U.S. manufacturing sentiment.

Market analysts have also pointed out that investors taking profits after three consecutive days of rising oil prices contributed to the decline. Despite the production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, traders remain focused on recession risks.

Edward Moya, a senior market analyst, noted that the shortened trading hours on July 3rd due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday could limit the increase in oil prices. He added that the weakening U.S. manufacturing sentiment index further narrowed the gains in New York oil prices.

However, there are some positive factors that market participants are optimistic about, including relatively strong oil demand in the northern hemisphere during the summer and the United States starting to purchase strategic crude oil reserves. UBS Global Wealth Management Americas chief investment officer, Solita Marcelli, expects the price of Brent crude oil futures to reach $90 per barrel by the end of this year.

The U.S. Department of Energy recently confirmed a supply contract for the September delivery of 3.2 million barrels of strategic crude oil reserves at a cost of $71.98 per barrel. However, Bloomberg reports that the United States plans to purchase 12 million barrels of crude oil this year to supplement the strategic crude oil reserve, far from the 180 million barrels released last year.

Overall, the report suggests that the impact of production cuts on oil prices is diminishing. While there is still room for the price of Brent crude oil futures to rise above the expected $80 per barrel, a significant increase would require stronger demand.

Source: Xinhua News Agency, New York, July 3

