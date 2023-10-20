Limited Range of Mobile Phones, Landlines, and Accessories Now Available from ETECSA in Cuba

New Limited Range of Mobile Phones and Accessories Offered by Cuban Telecommunications Company

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) has recently introduced a new range of mobile phones, landlines, and accessories for its customers. As the only provider on the island, ETECSA aims to cater to the needs of its national customers, despite the limitations presented by availability in certain regions and high prices due to sales in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC).

The newly added devices and accessories have been analyzed by Cuban Directory, and here is a list of the currently available options:

Mobile phones:

– TCL T799B – Price: 550 MLC.

– TCL T770B – Price: 315 MLC.

– TCL T766A – Price: 245 MLC.

– TCL T766J – Price: 310 MLC.

– Alcatel 5029E – Price: 200 MLC.

– Samsung SM-A515F – Price: 420 MLC.

– Samsung SM-A315G – Price: 375 MLC.

– LG K71 – Price: 510 MLC.

– LG K41S – Price: 231 MLC.

Fixed telephones:

– Panasonic KX-T7703 W – Price: 21.00 MLC.

– Panasonic KX-T7703 B – Price: 21.00 MLC.

– Panasonic KX-TGC363 – Price: 140.00 MLC.

– Panasonic KX-TGC353 – Price: 115.00 MLC.

– Panasonic KX-TGC352 – Price: 80.00 MLC.

Earphones:

– Steren 795 – Price: 13 MLC.

– Steren AUD-297 – Price: 3 MLC.

– Maxell SIN-8 – Price: 8 MLC.

– Maxell FUS-9 – Price: 7 MLC.

Equipment and Accessories:

– Steren Smart Watch-200 (BT 200) – Price: 45.00 USD.

– Steren BSD-105 Sound Bar – Price: 56 MLC.

– Steren USB Flash Drive – Price: From 15 MLC.

– Maxell TWS Speakers – Price: 33 MLC.

– Maxell WKB-900 Keyboard – Price: 30 MLC.

– Maxell MOWL-800 Mouse – Price: 20 MLC.

– Maxell USB Flash Drive – Price: From 26 MLC.

– Maxell Micro SD – Price: From 11 MLC.

– Steren Multiports – Price: 8 MLC.

– Steren Double Charger – Price: 3.50 MLC.

– Steren Micro USB – Price: From 1.80 MLC.

– Steren OTG – Price: 1.50 MLC.

– Steren Cell Phone Support – Price: From 7 MLC.

– Steren Micro SD – Price: From 18 MLC.

– Steren MOV-1010 Load Bank – Price: 22 MLC.

– Steren ELI-870 Auto Charger – Price: 5 MLC.

– Steren ELI-722 mobile charger – Price: 11 MLC.

– Steren UHF-9015 Antenna – Price: 17 MLC.

– Steren UHF-9024 Minimalist UHF Antenna – Price: 4 MLC.

– Maxell Type C Adapter Cable – Price: From 7.50 MLC.

– Maxell 1 Port mobile charger – Price: 4 MLC.

– Mobo 2.1A mobile charger – Price: 4.50 MLC.

– Mobo 12500mAh multi-port battery – Price: 21 MLC.

– Logic 10000mAh Battery – Price: 17 MLC.

– Mobo Strong Smart Watch – Price: 52 MLC.

– Mobo Active Smart Watch – Price: 95 MLC.

– Mobo Cronos Smart Watch – Price: 24 MLC.

While the availability of some equipment may be limited, it is the pricing that raises concerns regarding these offers. As per the current exchange rate of MLC in the informal currency market, 1 MLC is equivalent to $228.00 CUP (Cuban pesos). For instance, the cheapest phone offered by Cubacel, Alcatel 5029E, priced at 200 MLC, would cost a hefty sum of $45,600 CUP, which is equivalent to 12 average salaries in Cuba.

If interested in any of these devices or accessories, customers are advised to check availability in their respective provinces and municipalities at the nearest Cubacel store for further information.

