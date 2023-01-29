Nanfang Net News (Reporter/Wu Jiefen Correspondent/Suifu Letter) On the evening of January 28, Guangzhou City held the 2023 Entrepreneur Exchange Event to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and implement the deployment requirements of the provincial and municipal high-quality development conferences. The vast number of enterprises seek common development, talk about cooperation, and jointly discuss and jointly promote the high-quality development of Guangzhou. Municipal party secretary Lin Keqing and mayor Guo Yonghang attended the meeting. Vice Mayor Tan Ping presided over the event.

During the event, city leaders said that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Guangzhou will adhere to the theme of high-quality development, focus on economy, industry, investment, and investment promotion, and promote China‘s Realize the new vitality of the old city with high quality in the traditional modernization, “four new and brilliant”. It is hoped that the majority of enterprises will continue to cultivate Guangzhou, increase their presence in Guangzhou, and introduce more upstream and downstream enterprises to invest and develop in Guangzhou. Guangzhou will, as always, provide the best services and create the best conditions for enterprises, and work together with the majority of enterprises to write a new chapter of symbiosis and co-prosperity for the famous city and famous enterprises.

Enterprises and representatives of various industries have said that Guangzhou has a large economy, a complete industrial system, a wide market space, a good business environment, and an excellent city quality. The kinetic energy is booming, and we will strengthen our confidence, seize opportunities, and join hands with Guangzhou to promote high-quality development.

Relevant central agencies in Guangzhou, central enterprises in Guangzhou, provincial and municipal state-owned enterprises, foreign-funded enterprises, private enterprises, financial institutions, and heads of overseas business associations in Guangzhou were invited to attend. Guangzhou leaders Lu Yixian, Bian Liming, Chen Yong, Chen Jie, Chen Jiameng, Wang Huanqing, Jiang Zhitao, Lai Zhihong and Wang Guilin attended the event.