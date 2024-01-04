Lin Zhong steps up to the negotiating table and negotiates and bargains in Xuhui’s overseas debt restructuring – Guanguan.com

CIFI Holdings Releases Restructuring Plan to Address Debt Crisis

CIFI Holdings, a real estate company, has unveiled its latest restructuring plan as part of efforts to address its mounting debt crisis. The plan, released on the first working day of the new year, aims to show confidence to the outside world and provide a bargaining chip for future debt negotiations.

The company has been grappling with a significant debt burden, leading to concerns about its financial health. The release of the restructuring plan comes after months of high-intensity negotiations and efforts to find a sustainable solution to its debt woes.

The restructuring plan includes a range of proposals aimed at converting applicable debts into new notes or new loans. It offers a total of 55 options for creditors to consider, with the goal of deleveraging the company’s balance sheet and resolving the current overseas debt issue.

In addition, the plan outlines various measures to enhance credit, including cash collection from specific projects, asset portfolios, and the establishment of guarantees on inter-company claims. It also focuses on increasing liquidity through the sale of investment properties and overseas assets.

The release of the restructuring plan comes after CIFI successfully completed the extension of several domestic bonds, totaling 7.18 billion in 2023. This achievement reflects the company’s commitment to actively addressing its debt obligations.

Despite the challenges posed by its debt burden, CIFI has emphasized that its business operations continue to operate as usual in all material aspects. The company aims to ensure delivery, operations, and domestic financing arrangements, while also striving to meet its delivery targets for 2023 and 2024.

The restructuring plan serves as a crucial step in CIFI’s ongoing efforts to navigate its debt crisis and demonstrate its commitment to finding a sustainable solution. With the release of the plan, the company aims to pave the way for constructive dialogue with creditors and work towards a comprehensive settlement.

As CIFI continues to work towards a resolution, the market will closely monitor the company’s progress in implementing the restructuring plan and addressing its debt obligations. The release of the plan represents a significant milestone in CIFI’s journey to address its debt crisis and secure its long-term sustainable development.

