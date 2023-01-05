Lindbergh, head of the Group of the same name active in Italy and France in the MRO (Maintenance Repair and Operations) sector, has signed a formal agreement for the renewal of the existing Contract with RICOH Italia, a leading company in the offer of products and services in the printing, digital workplace and business process management.

The agreement refers to the Contract for the provision of services, by Lindbergh, of “in-night delivery” of spare parts and reverse logistics for the direct assistance network of RICOH Italia, made up of over 150

itinerant maintenance technicians, widely distributed throughout the country. The agreement provides for a tacit annual renewal of the Contract, for an equivalent value, based on the expected volumes, of 350,000 euros per year.