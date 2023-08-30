Home » Linde is suing the former CEO of subsidiary Lincare
Linde suspects that the manager acted out of revenge. The lawsuit states that his conduct was “willful and malicious.” The former CEO of the subsidiary is said to have been angry with the group for trying to change his employment status recently. Originally, the German citizen is said to have been temporarily sent to the USA as a manager. In the course of this, he is said to have been granted privileges that do not apply to US employees. These include paid home leave, paying for his children’s private school and better insurance benefits. After the defendant has been living in the USA for ten years, now has a permanent residence permit and, according to Linde, has no plans to return to Germany, the plaintiff wanted to hire the former manager as a US employee. His privileges would thus have ceased, which is said to have displeased the defendant.

