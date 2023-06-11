Lindner against higher billions in subsidies for the Magdeburg plant

A computer graphic shows the semiconductor production planned in Magdeburg by the US group Intel. (Photo: dpa)



Planned chip factory

Berlin Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner rejects higher subsidies for the US group’s planned chip factory in Magdeburg Intel away. “There is no more money in the household” Lindner told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday. “We’re trying to consolidate the budget, not expand it,” he added FDP– Boss added.

Intel according to the newspaper, did not want to comment on the statements. The company said there was a gap in costs and that it was working with the government to close it.

Intel plans to build a large plant in the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt. Originally, there was talk of an investment volume of 17 billion euros. Because of the generally increased prices and the associated higher construction and energy costs According to Handelsblatt information from government circles, the group is now demanding ten billion euros in subsidies instead of the originally planned 6.8 billion euros.