Lindner describes retirement at 63 as a “shutdown bonus”

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) wants to activate more people to work in view of the shortage of skilled workers. “We should overcome unwanted part-time work through better childcare. And why don’t we create incentives to make people want to work longer – instead of financing their retirement at 63? This is a shutdown bonus for qualified employees,” said the FDP chairman to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

And he added: “In addition, there are millions of people who are theoretically available for the labor market but live on social benefits. We have to encourage these people to enter the labor market with at least one mini or midi job.” Lindner went on to emphasize: “Discussions about the four-day week will not help us to be able to finance our social level and our environmental standards in the long term.”

However, the FDP leader did not want to follow the suggestion of the director of the Institute of German Economics, Michael Hüther, to extend the weekly working hours or to reduce the vacation entitlement: “That is a matter for the collective bargaining partners.” And Lindner also criticized the remark by Steffen Kampeter, general manager of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA), that there was a lack of “craving for work”, especially among younger people. “The generalization is wrong. We also have many younger people who want to get ahead economically and have a desire to perform.”

The Federal Employment Agency announced in June that the number of bottleneck occupations had risen sharply in 2022. Such a bottleneck was found in 200 of the approximately 1,200 occupations assessed. That’s 52 more than the year before. Skilled workers are now scarce in every sixth profession.

According to the report, the jobs with the greatest bottleneck include nursing jobs, professional drivers, medical assistants, construction jobs as well as jobs in childcare and automotive engineering. At the specialist and expert level, there is a lack of pharmacists, architects or IT experts. Compared to the previous year, occupations in hotel and catering services, in metal construction and bus drivers have been added to the list.

