Lindner rebuilds tax relief: Degressive depreciation is coming back

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has once again amended his law to relieve companies of taxes and bureaucracy. The most important change is the temporary return of the degressive depreciation popular with companies.

The relief is lower on an annual basis at 5.7 instead of 6.6 billion euros. However, in a few years there will also be a higher relief of up to 9.4 billion euros. That comes from the government draft, which is available to Business Insider.

Family Minister Lisa Paus has already vetoed it, reports the Handelsblatt. The Green politician is taking revenge for the fact that the FDP finance minister is blocking her spending plans for basic child security.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has once again made major changes to his law on tax relief for companies. This emerges from the government draft for the so-called Growth Opportunities Act, which is available to Business Insider. The most important change is the temporary return of the declining balance method, which is popular with companies. At the heart of the law is still a premium for investments in climate-friendly technology.

The volume of relief for companies is also changing somewhat. At 5.73 billion euros, the relief calculated over twelve months is somewhat lower than the initially planned 6.6 billion. This results in significantly higher relief of up to 9.4 billion euros in individual years of the term up to 2028.

Linder summarizes numerous individual measures in his law. They range from pure bureaucracy reduction, for example through higher allowances and base amounts, to adjustments in the tax treatment of expenses, gifts and company parties, as well as an allowance of 1,000 euros per year for rental income, to far-reaching changes that can significantly change the tax burden of companies.

The comeback of degressive depreciation alone has resulted in tax relief of over two billion euros. The degressive depreciation means that companies do not have to distribute the costs for investments evenly over the useful life, but can write off larger amounts in the first few years. This improves the result and means that investments pay off sooner.

The degressive depreciation on movable assets (i.e. no buildings) was abolished years ago. During the Corona period, it was introduced for a limited period of time for all goods purchased between 2020 and 2022 to stimulate the economy. Lindner now wants to reactivate this special depreciation for a limited period from 2023 to 2025. Some other changes have been omitted from the draft that Lindern presented in July. Apparently, the departmental vote had shown that it would be better to rely on the tried and tested instrument.

Lindner actually wanted to bring his law into the cabinet this Wednesday. It was still unclear on Tuesday evening whether this would happen. one According to a report by the Handelsblatt Family Minister Lisa Paus has already announced a veto against Lindner’s law. The Green Minister for Family Affairs is taking revenge for the resistance of the FDP finance minister to her plans not only to reorganize social benefits for children with the new basic child security system, but also to increase them by several billion euros.

There is no dispute between the FDP and the Greens about the new bonus for companies investing in green technology. It should be 15 percent of the investment sum. The investment sum must be at least 5,000 euros. Individual projects are funded up to a volume of 200 million euros. The highest funding amount is 30 million euros.

The law is intended to make a three-fold contribution to strengthening the German economy. It is intended to reduce bureaucracy, facilitate investments and promote the conversion to a climate-friendly economy.

