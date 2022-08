Lindt & Sprüngli, the Swiss giant known worldwide for its chocolate, leaves the Russian market. “After the announcement on March 9th, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group has decided to exit the Russian market. We will support our employees in Russia and act in accordance with local regulations, ”reads a statement released today.

In early March, following the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Lindt announced the temporary closure of stores and the suspension of deliveries to Russia.