Lindt & Sprüngli: Krisenfeste Schoggi

Lindt & Sprüngli: Krisenfeste Schoggi

The sweet, crisis-resistant business: Even the French and Germans don’t skimp on Lindt chocolate

Thanks to price increases and premium products, the chocolate group is reporting strong figures. The shareholders are happy about that.

Popular worldwide despite rising prices: Lindor balls.

Image: Imago

Crisis? What crisis? While industrial companies such as Rieter or Arbonia recently had to announce mass layoffs, business in the less cyclically sensitive consumer sector is excellent – for example at the chocolate giants Lindt & Sprüngli in Kilchberg ZH. In the past six months, the traditional Swiss company sold 10.1 percent more chocolate worldwide. Sales rose to over 2 billion francs, the margin climbed to 12.2 percent. And the company posted a profit of CHF 204.5 million for the first half of the year. That is 47.8 percent more than in the same period last year.

