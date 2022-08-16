On the afternoon of August 15, the Lingang New Area Management Committee of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and Shanghai State-owned Capital Investment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Shanghai SDIC”) held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony.

At the signing ceremony, the Lingang New Area Management Committee signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shanghai SDIC. The two parties will jointly promote the implementation of the strategic cooperation framework agreement, give full play to the function of the state-owned capital investment platform, further release the special policy effect of the Lingang New Area, jointly promote and serve the industrial innovation and development of the Lingang New Area, optimize the layout structure of the state-owned economy, and serve better services. It has made positive contributions to the national strategy and the high-quality development of Shanghai’s economy.

It is worth mentioning that on the afternoon of August 15th, at the 3rd Anniversary of Lingang New Area to Accelerate the Development of Emerging Finance Promotion Conference, the “Lingang New Area’s Action Plan for Accelerating the Development of Emerging Financial Industry” was released. Eight special actions were proposed in the fields of new business formats, shipping finance, cross-border finance, offshore finance, green finance, and supply chain finance, with a total of 50 specific measures.

A few days ago, Shanghai’s first S fund – Shanghai Leading Relay Venture Capital Partnership Phase I (Limited Partnership) was established with a total scale of RMB 10 billion and the first phase of RMB 3 billion. The manager is Shanghai State-owned Capital Investment Co., Ltd. Futeng Private Equity Fund Management Co., Ltd. (Proofreading/Yang Chenxi)