Lingotto Account Is it worth it? Invest in Physical Gold with a PAC

If you are looking for information about Ingot accountaccount submitted by Confivest, Then you’re in the right place!

In this guide we will see together the review of this account that allows you to invest in gold tvia a smartphone application and/or website: is it convenient? How does it work? What are the advantages, The disadvantages and the risks? It’s a tool Safe?

An introduction: Confivest presents Conto Lingotto

Before proceeding with the analysis of the account, let’s see who offers the product.

Confinvest is a company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and specialized in management of services in physical gold for the Italian banking system.

It was born in 1983 with the intention of the founding partners to create an institutional reference for the Italian physical gold market to support Italian investors and savers.

In 1990 Confivest had already become a point of reference for Italian savers who wanted to invest in this precious metal.

In 2017 there was a consolidation with leading Italian investors and entrepreneurs. The new resources are dedicated to the development of the core business through the implementation of innovative products and services in the savings market.

Now let’s see the account characteristics which he presented in August 2020.

How much does the Lingotto Account cost?

The Lingotto Account offers an exclusive service in the panorama of accounts, namely the possibility of creating a PAC physical gold, or an accumulation plan even with small amounts for all portfolios.

This accumulation plan is without constraints: its activation is free and there are no costs for closing, canceling or suspending. You can choose which month you prefer to define your Savings Plan between: monthly, bimonthly, quarterly or half-yearly. You can also cancel it or open a new one at any time, without incurring additional costs or paying penalties.

After purchases, only the cost of custody is incurred, equal to 0.5% on an annual basis.

The gold that is purchased with the Lingotto Account is physical investment gold with fineness 999.9, and all the bars are certified by leading refineries belonging to the LBMA circuit.

The commission that the Customer will have to acknowledge to Confinvest for each purchase of quantities of Gold made in execution of a Purchase Order, will correspond to the total sum of the following items:

Fixed fee inclusive of €2 stamp duty if applicable, for each purchase (€2.47 + VAT if applicable);

inclusive of €2 stamp duty if applicable, for each purchase (€2.47 + VAT if applicable); Variable fee (brokerage) for each gram of Gold purchased (Euro 0.272/gr);

(brokerage) for each gram of Gold purchased (Euro 0.272/gr); Other brokerage fees applied by Confinvest for each purchase to be calculated on the Gold Price (Maximum 5% of the Overall Price).

If you wish to receive the ingot, you will have to bear the cost of shipping: up to 100g the cost is equal to 10 euros including VAT, while over 100g the cost becomes 50 euros including VAT.

The production of ingots

It is also important to underline the labor and certification costs, since producing the ingots you are interested in collecting still has a considerable cost, which I will point out here:

2 grams: 20 euros;

5 grams: Euro 20.00;

10 grams: Euro 20.00;

20 grams: Euros: 20.00;

50 grams: Euros 20.00;

100 grams: Euros 20.00;

250 grams: Euros 30.00;

500 grams: Euros 35.00;

1000 grams: Euro 45.00.

What advantages does it offer?

I advantages of Conto Lingotto are:

Simplicity investment;

investment; Secure vaults : every gram of gold you buy is kept in insured vaults which are assigned your name and you can also choose to physically receive the gold at your home;

: every gram of gold you buy is kept in insured vaults which are assigned your name and you can also choose to physically receive the gold at your home; The transactions are protected with technological infrastructure developed by specialists from cyber-security;

with technological infrastructure developed by specialists from cyber-security; You can resell gold at any time and see the amount credited to your IBAN;

gold at any time and see the amount credited to your IBAN; Based on true physical gold.

When is it for you?

Gold has always been considered a safe haven: that is, it is an asset with a value that tends not to depreciate in terms of purchasing power, during periods of inflation and above all it is not subject to possible bankruptcies such as companies and businesses or states.

It is thought to be an innovation in gold investment methods: you can buy and sell your physical gold in just a few clicks, and you can also receive it at home.

It is designed for those who want mitigate risks of its investments and protect its purchasing power. In fact, it is perceived as a source of wealth that can be liquidated at any time in case of need.

The simplicity also lies in the fact that even a few grams of gold can be purchased at a time, with small amounts.

This product aims to position itself as a unique product because there are currently no similar products, so it positions itself as a market leader at the moment.

How to open an Lingotto Account?

To open an account you only need to have a PC or smartphone.

Registration is done online by entering email and password and accepting the privacy policy of the account.

As we have already said in the paragraph on costs the registration it’s free.

Account management

Management is simple and immediate. You can make periodic purchases, with Accumulation Planor purchases when you want directly in the APP or using the website.

You can monitor the daily gold prices in real time through graphs that can be consulted on the website and in the application. There user experience is intuitive and at any time you can request the divestment of gold with immediate credit.

Is the Lingotto account safe?

It is a safe account since it belongs to Confivest, a solid company listed on the Stock Exchange, one of the most important in the Italian panorama for the sale and purchase of the most precious metal.

Lingotto Account: Opinions of Affari Miei

The account presented is a new product, which offers consumers the possibility of investing in gold, the safe haven asset par excellence, in just a few clicks. Being a new method, it hides the pitfalls of all the products appearing on the market, even if safety seems guaranteed.

If you want to enter a small share of your savings in the yellow metal then it could be a good long-term strategy: in fact, it could protect you in ‘crisis periods’ and act as a balance with other investments that are perhaps more risky but which promise good returns.

In fact too invest in gold it is an investment, and we cannot consider any investment to be completely safe.

In conclusion, having a share of gold in your portfolio could be good in some historical moments to balance the difficulties of other assets, but of course you don’t have to think about throwing all your capital on bars!

