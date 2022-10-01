Original title: Linhai launched a joint action to promote the mandatory national standards for “electronic cigarettes”

Worker’s Daily – China Industry Network reporter Zou Juran correspondent Yuan Zehua

On October 1, the mandatory national standards for “E-cigarettes” will take full effect, and the supervision of e-cigarettes will be fully implemented. This means that from tomorrow, all participants in the e-cigarette market must operate with a license, and e-cigarette stores can no longer continue to sell flavored e-cigarettes such as fruit. To this end, the Linhai Tobacco Monopoly Bureau, together with the Market Supervision and Administration Bureau, walked through the streets, villages and households, and visited retail households in the area one by one to publicize the mandatory national standard of “E-Cigarette” that will take full effect. Especially for stores opened in rural areas, or around primary and secondary schools, remind consumers to verify the age of consumers and not sell e-cigarettes to minors.

“Some grocery store operators in the village also sell e-cigarettes. They lack legal awareness. In order to prevent them from selling e-cigarettes to minors driven by interests. We deliberately carry out joint operations before the festival.” Linhai The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Tobacco Monopoly Bureau stated that the main purpose of this action is to ensure the full coverage of the legal popularization of the “Measures for the Administration of Electronic Cigarettes”, to eliminate potential risks in these easily neglected areas in rural areas, to ensure that minors are not harmed by electronic cigarettes, and to protect The legitimate interests of minors, and create a healthy environment for minors to grow up.