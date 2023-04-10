Home Business Linhai Toumen Port Station Departs JSQ Train “Made in Taizhou” New Energy Vehicle Sea-Rail Combined Transport and Sales Overseas_Hangzhou Net
Linhai Toumen Port Station Departs JSQ Train "Made in Taizhou" New Energy Vehicle Sea-Rail Combined Transport and Sales Overseas

Linhai Toumen Port Station opened JSQ train train “Made in Taizhou” new energy vehicles sold overseas by sea-rail combined transport

2023-04-10

At 15:00 on April 7th, accompanied by the sound of the loud train whistle, the JSQ train (a railway cargo vehicle specially used to transport complete vehicles) loaded with 240 Volvo new energy vehicles made in Taizhou slowed down from Toumen Port Station, Linhai City. Drive out slowly, drive to Jiangsu Lianyungang Port, and then export to Belgium by sea freight. This is the first time that Toumen Port Station transports cars through sea-rail combined transport, and it also lays the foundation for the subsequent opening of a new “land-sea” channel for the export of complete cars.

Taizhou has three major vehicle manufacturing bases including Luqiao, Linhai, and Taizhou Bay New District, as well as a number of auto parts production bases. It is aiming at the new track and new direction of the development of the auto industry, and building a future car with high-end leadership, full-chain integration, and smart zero-carbon. city. It is understood that in 2022, Taizhou will export a total of 87,000 vehicles, with an export value of 18.6 billion yuan.

Taizhou Bay Economic and Technological Development Zone, in response to the export demand of local car companies, seized the advantage of the Jintai Railway Toumen Port Freight Station, increased the progress of sea-rail combined transport development, and opened a new mode of export transportation in the form of JSQ special trains. “In the past, some car companies in Taizhou first transported to Ningbo North Railway Station by road, and then took the railway to Lianyungang port; some of them exported to overseas through ro-ro ports such as Ningbo and Shanghai, but the queuing time waiting for ro-ro capacity was uncontrollable. Therefore, we Choose the sea-rail combined transport method to achieve “seamless docking” and ensure the stability of the supply chain in overseas markets.” said Dong Jie, member of the Party Working Committee and deputy director of the Management Committee of Taizhou Bay Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Each carriage of the JSQ train can carry 9 to 10 cars, and the cars can directly drive into the carriage without installing brackets. Compared with traditional container transportation, the single-batch volume is larger, the loading and unloading efficiency is higher, the transportation cost is lower, and the transportation is stable. Sex and safety are more guaranteed.

