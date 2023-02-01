Listen to the audio version of the article

There will be a global hiring slowdown this year. The forecasts made by 2,900 executive managers and collected by Linkedin give a picture of great caution, where, however, the positive gaze of the younger ones stands out and the search for economic improvement strongly emerges.

Recruitment plans will be much more contained and in this our country does not differ much from the average: in Italy, in fact, 34% of companies reduce their ‘hiring’ plans. Faced with this scenario, however, half (49%) of workers say that compared to the beginning of 2022 they feel the time has come to ask for a promotion or a new opportunity, while only a fifth feels less confident. «A survey that we conducted at the end of 2022 among executives and C-levels revealed a climate of widespread concern for the future of work, due to the uncertainty of the economic and political situation on a global scale», explains Marcello Albergoni, Country Manager of LinkedIn Italy. Among the workers, however, “a different, more optimistic perception has emerged, especially on the part of genZ”.

Optimism especially characterizes the younger generations where most of those who say they want to change jobs this year are found. If the average is 54%, the figure rises in the 18-24 age group where the share reaches 69%, against 46% of those aged between 45 and 54 and 27% of those over 55.

The generation gap is felt not only in the momentum to change jobs and to seek new opportunities but also in causes: as age increases, the economic factor becomes predominant. In fact, the majority of millennials (25-34) and those in the middle age (35-54) put the need to earn more at the top of their list, while only 31% of genZ cite the retribution as the main reason for a change. For the youngest (18-24 years), the search for a better balance between private and professional life also stands out (29%) and the fact that they feel more confident in their abilities (29%) and therefore in the possibility of finding a job somewhere else.

In general, looking for a new job is very challenging: almost 7 out of 10 respondents (65%) declared that, in the last 10 years, looking for a job has become more difficult: among them, 56% of genZ (18-24 years) while the percentage rises drastically for millennials (25-34 years), reaching 70%. Almost half (48%), on average, cite the possibilities offered by digital as the main reason: this is particularly the case for the age group between 35 and 44 years (54%). Among the most important information, in first place (48%) for candidates there are those on salary and benefits, but also the possibility of working 4 days a week and of working in a hybrid way. On salary, in particular, generational differences flatten out: it is a fundamental point for everyone, even more important for genZ (48%) than for millennials (45%).