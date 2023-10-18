Linkedin fires 700 employees in the US, hires in India

Linkedin fires 700 employees in the US, but hires in India

Linkedin it is a social network that should help you find work. Unfortunately this is not always the case, at least for employees. In fact this year the company controlled by Microsoft it has not achieved its growth objectives and is therefore ready to fire around 700 people in the USA, almost all of them in the engineering sector. But it is also ready to hire new, less “expensive” engineers in India to guarantee the same levels of service. Linkedin had already sent home 716 employees this year in view of a massive restructuring which also involved the gradual elimination of the app dedicated to the Chinese market.

“With the greater fluctuation of the market and customer demand and to more effectively serve emerging and growth markets, we are expanding the use of suppliers” – the CEO explained on that occasion, Ryan Roslansky, saying that cutting roles in sales, operations and support teams was aimed at streamlining the company’s operations. The cuts, although of a certain importance, currently represent only 2.5% and 3 of the group’s total workforce which includes 20 thousand employees.

Microsoft had acquired Linkedin in 2016 for 26.2 billion dollars, 26 times the EBITDA at the time. One of the many acquisitions of the Redmond giant founded by Bill Gates who recently bought the video game company Activision for 70 billion dollars.

Linkedin, however, is not the only one to fire people: Amazon sent home around 30 thousand employees and Disney 7 thousand, out of 220 thousand, in the year of its centenary, to save 5.5 billion dollars.