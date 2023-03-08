Women are underrepresented in many areas of the economy. How can they become more visible? Linkedin expert Christina Richter gives tips in her new book.

Christina Richter is an expert on the LinkedIn platform and on the subject of personal branding. Why is this so important today, especially for founders? “Nowadays, anyone who wants to draw attention to their own work and participate in public discourse no longer needs to be invited by the big media houses. There are tools that are available to everyone,” Richter writes in her book introduction. And by that he means the LinkedIn career platform.

With her book “Visible Women”, Richter wants to draw attention to how underrepresented women are in many professions and management positions – and give them instructions on how to become more visible. However, the tips can also help men in their careers.

Richter himself founded the company Personal Branding Institute and advises company bosses and managers on questions relating to personal marketing on Linkedin. Scene heads like Anna Alex or Tatjana Kiel have already had her help to boost their careers.

What tips does the expert have that can be implemented immediately? We show you an excerpt from her new book “Visible Women”, das Tips on how to use LinkedIn and Co. as a career booster – and was published by Campus Verlag.

Content: Your content must add value in order to last in the long term.

Contribution Forms

Post

The queen of contribution forms.

3,000 characters to inspire.

Use catchy visuals with recognition value.

Structure of a post:

Teaser: Don’t start chronologically, start with the essence of the content. What is my added value if I continue reading?

Context: Why is your content relevant? What or who is it related to? Building bridges: What does that have to do with me/you?

CTA (call to Action): Ask the network, encourage exchange.

Hashtags: Hashtags are a communication tool, not a reach machine. Therefore research them intensively and use them pointedly.

Article

Articles give you space to “choose” content.

If you’re willing to create lengthy content on a regular basis, you can turn LinkedIn articles into a newsletter.

Videos

Create short videos of around 90 seconds or upload relevant files.

Show your face and convey a maximum of personality.

Film as professionally as possible.

Think subtitles.

presentation

Visualize complex content in Slideshares.

Survey

Address your community directly and capture a mood.

A great tool for stimulating discussions – but please use it in doses and sensibly.

Content-Curation

Prepare other people’s content that engages, excites, inspires you.

Make collecting this content a routine.

Tag the creators.

Only post content that contributes to your topic.

Don’t just click share – LinkedIn only pushes original content.

Content-Creation

Create your own content to establish your expert status.

Be creative and don’t set yourself any limits.

Think about how you can create valuable content from your daily thoughts and the things that concern you.

Design your content in such a way that it is catchy, meaningful and snackable for your target group.

Private versus personal

LinkedIn is a business network. Private Things are things that happen behind your front door and in your free time. Protect them and consider what is actually relevant to your topic. Personal however, is any statement you place in your own perspective.

criticism and feedback

Factual criticism is worth its weight in gold and you should definitely take it seriously. This is where authentic exchange takes place, and you can present yourself as an expert if you react appropriately to other opinions.

Inappropriate criticism, which perhaps even crosses the border into vulgarity, you can safely ignore. Your channel, your rules. Anyone who bullies can be deleted, blocked and excluded from your network.

Shitstorm: One of your posts was very polarizing or hit a sore point directly. Now the unfiltered resistance pours over you. Stay calm and consider:

Ignore and just had bad luck?

Block comments and think?

delete post?

delete post? Reflect publicly in a new post?

Continuity

The golden rule of personal branding: ability + character x continuity.

Keep up: Create routines for your personal branding activities that you can maintain over the long term. Repeat these routines until they become a habit.

Endure: Success takes time. Give yourself at least a three-month pilot phase until you evaluate your activities and see positive results. The likelihood that your first content will only reach a few people is high.

Hard facts

In the beginning, two posts a week is optimal.

One post per week is the absolute minimum.

Post on different days rather than multiple times in one day.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are the strongest days.

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. on Saturdays are busy times. For some topics, however, it also works in the evening from 8.30 p.m.

15 minutes a day interacting and 30 minutes to create a post should be enough with practice.

Algorithm hacks

Basically, an algorithm is a step-by-step solution to a problem. By feeding the LinkedIn algorithm your personal branding activities, it learns. The algorithm is biased – its goal is to keep as many people on LinkedIn as possible, for as long as possible, as often as possible. Activities that support this goal are rewarded – that is, which encourage people to read, watch, scroll, comment, react and so on. The high art is to match the goals of the algorithm with yours. The algorithm is dumb (albeit complex) engineering, not religion. Keep that in mind.

Consider the algorithm, but don’t let it replace your audience. Don’t make two posts in under 6 hours. The two posts would cannibalize each other.

Do not share posts from others, your post will be seen as copied content and will be played little or not at all.

Do not post external links in your posts, but in the first comment of the post. Luring people away from the platform will be punished with ignorance of your content.

This text is an excerpt from the book “Visible Women” by Christina Richter, which was published by Campus Verlag. The book gives tips on how to use LinkedIn and Co. as a career booster.