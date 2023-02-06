[Linyi, Shandong: The minimum down payment ratio for the purchase of the first house to apply for a provident fund loan has dropped to 20%]The Financial Associated Press, February 6th, the Linyi City Housing Provident Fund Center issued a notice a few days ago to purchase the first ordinary self-occupied house in Linyi City and apply for housing For home buyers with provident fund loans, the minimum down payment ratio has been reduced from 30% to 20%. If two-child, three-child and above employee families purchase ordinary self-occupied housing in Linyi City and apply for a housing provident fund loan, the maximum loan amount for the second-child family will be increased by 100,000 yuan (the upper limit of the loan amount for single-payment employees is 600,000 yuan, and the deposit loan for both husband and wife The upper limit of the loan amount is 900,000 yuan), and the family with three children and above is increased by 200,000 yuan (the upper limit of the loan amount for single-paid employees is 700,000 yuan, and the upper limit of the loan amount for both husband and wife is 1 million yuan); the maximum loan amount for business transfer is 500,000 yuan . (Financial Associated Press reporter Wang Haichun)

Responsible Editor: Song Yuanjun