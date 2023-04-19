LINZ AG – Exciting jobs with a future and responsibility

3,200 LINZ AG specialists work 365 days a year to provide goods for 400,000 people and companies in the Linz region. The core tasks of LINZ AG are wide-ranging and range from the supply of energy and drinking water to a wide range of public mobility options including car sharing and sewage and waste disposal. The group’s activities can also be found in telecommunications.

Welcome to the team

Behind the innovative solutions of LINZ AG is a team of specialists who take on the current exciting challenges related to the energy and mobility transition. Exciting tasks can be found practically everywhere at LINZ AG – many are in the technical area. In addition to specialist knowledge and commitment, a high degree of creativity and flexibility is required. The company scores with “jobs with meaning and responsibility”, but it also has a lot more to offer: extensive further training opportunities, family-friendly working time models, its own company restaurant, free travel on public transport in the Linz core zone, company pension scheme and much more. A number of attractive positions are currently waiting for the right people. All important information about the application and about LINZ AG as an employer can be found under

linzag.at/karriere »

View picture gallery Bild 1/11

Picture gallery: LINZ AG Image: LINZ AG/Fotokerschi

Contact LINZ AG

Wiener Strasse 151

PO Boxes 1300

4021 Linz Tel.: +43 732/3400-4000

E-Mail: [email protected]

Web: www.linzag.at