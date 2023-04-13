An appearance on the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen” (The Lion’s Den) should help the smart sleeping pillow from the start-up Tinus to achieve a breakthrough. Instead, it went to the district court shortly afterwards.

Tinus founders Jaqueline Schaupp and Simon Greschl during their appearance on the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen”; A smart sound cushion for tinnitus patients. RTL+

When Simon Greschl and Jacqueline Schaupp present their invention on the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen” next Monday, they will raise many questioning faces. Namely, when tens of thousands of viewers google for the product in the expectation of being redirected to the startup’s homepage, possibly to order a copy. But it won’t come to that. The homepage of Tinus, as the Munich company is called, will be offline be.

Because: Greschl and Schaupp’s company has long since gone bankrupt. In September 2022 – more than half a year before the show was broadcast – Tinus GmbH filed for insolvency at the Munich District Court, as can be seen from the commercial register. A new investor or buyer has not been found for the company. Tinus GmbH has now been liquidated.

Smart sleeping pillow to help tinnitus sufferers

The two founders had big plans. At their show appearance, which was recorded last spring, Simon Greschl and Jaqueline Schaupp praise their invention “Tinus One”, a smart sleeping pillow that can transmit sound. If you lay your head on the pillow, any sounds can be heard via Bluetooth, a podcast, for example, or a piece of music.

The two graduates of the Technical University of Munich want to help tinnitus sufferers in particular. Because in order to suppress the tormenting ringing in the ear, many sufferers distract themselves acoustically before falling asleep. Around four million people in Germany are affected by tinnitus.

Greschl and Schaupp promise you a better sleeping experience with the pillow, also because the sounds are only inaudible for sleeping partners when they come into contact with it. “Anyone who lives through a stressful everyday life can get a good night’s sleep with Tinus One,” explains Jaqueline Schaupp to the investors on the show. The startup charges around 800 euros for a pillow. In order to establish the product on the market, the two founders need 350,000 euros. In return, they offer ten percent of their company shares.

Cost explosion prevents start of production

Whether there will be a deal with one or more of the “lions” is not yet revealed. But the fact that a start-up from the show, which for many founders is a guarantee of brand awareness and floods of orders even without investment, goes bankrupt before it is broadcast, is likely to be a unique occurrence in the nine-year history of the TV show.

The founding duo probably didn’t have a choice. Going to the district court in September 2022 was unavoidable due to financing problems, as the insolvency administrator responsible at the time, Philip Heinke, reported when asked by the start-up scene.

After the show was recorded, the production costs for the “Tinus” pillow increased massively. There have also been significant delays in the procurement and delivery of components. Cost-covering production was no longer possible, says Heinke.

In addition, previously agreed sales targets are said to have been missed. The Tinus founders had not even sold 100 of their pillows by the end of August last year. But that was a condition for investors to continue financing the startup.

Founders already have new jobs

Simon Greschl and Jaqueline Schaupp founded Tinus in September 2020. The two met while studying at the Technical University of Munich. They came up with the idea of ​​a sound pillow after relatives told them about their problems falling asleep. Greschl and Schaupp then invested almost one and a half years of development in their invention.

Unsuccessfully, as it turns out now. After all, the founders now have new jobs: Greschl works as CTO at an electricity start-up, Schaupp is innovation manager at a gas station operator.