Lion’s Den startup Freemom: “Want to give mothers independence back”

Schmidt: We see how difficult it is for companies to offer mothers adequate jobs after parental leave. Two-thirds of mothers have to settle for less after parental leave. The future of work is flexibility, independence and diversity – all of which are particularly important for young mothers. But today many companies still find it difficult to reflect this in their structures. We give mothers back the power to plan their lives.

Also read: “Our products should fit the lifestyle of the modern mom”

Are mothers not sufficiently protected by the existing laws and regulations?

Pieper: Some companies are certainly already doing this very well. But as permanent employees in human resources, we often sat between the chairs when women became pregnant or returned from parental leave. We only really understood it when we were in the situation ourselves: many companies don’t know exactly what to do with mothers. So the women end up in a corner they don’t want to go into and which doesn’t even reflect their previous career path. They sometimes have the feeling that they should be thankful that they can come back – of course that is wrong.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

