Liquidation Pa, Consult: delaying payment is unconstitutional

Consult: it is illegitimate to defer the payment of the liquidation for public employees

The Constitutional Court ruled that the deferment of the payment of severance payments (Tfs) due to civil servants who have ceased employment due to having reached age or service limits contrasts with the constitutional principle from the fair payof which these services constitute one component; principle which is substantiated not only in the congruity of the amount paid, but also in the timeliness of the disbursement

The Court underlines that the severance pay is an emolument aimed at meeting the specific needs of the worker in a particular and more vulnerable season of human existence. And so it belongs to the legislator, had regard to the rthe significant financial impact that overcoming the deferment entails, identifying the means and methods of implementing a reform intervention which also takes into account the commitments undertaken in the context of the previous economic-financial planning.

For the constitutional judges”the excessive continuation of legislative inertia would not be tolerable, also taking into account that the Court had already addressed to the legislator, with sentence no. 159 of 2019, a warning signaling the problematic nature of the legislation in question. The Court then noted that the regulation of the installment payment of end-of-service allowances provides for temperaments in favor of the beneficiaries of the lower benefits. In any case, the Court concludes, this legislation – which was connected to contingent needs for the consolidation of public finances – as combined with the deferral of the service, ends up aggravating the identified vulnerability”.

