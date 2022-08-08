Home Business Liquigas grows in Italy by acquiring the “LPG combustion” business unit of the Italian Liquid Gas Company
Liquigas grows in Italy by acquiring the “LPG combustion” business unit of the Italian Liquid Gas Company

Liquigas further consolidates its expansion strategy in the Italian market by signing, in synergy with the group to which it belongs, SHV Energy, an agreement with the Italian Liquid Gas Company for the acquisition of its “LPG combustion” business unit. This business unit is currently managed by the Vulcangas brand and supplies approximately 19,000 tons of LPG per year, supplying over 24,000 residential and industrial customers mainly in central Italy. As reported in the note, the transaction was subjected to the preliminary approval procedures including “the necessary and prior trade union conciliation”, and will take effect on 1 October 2022.

This acquisition supports Liquigas’ growth strategy in the Italian market two years after the acquisition of 100% of Friulanagas, a leading company in the LPG market in the North-East of Italy.

LPG offers customers a cleaner alternative to more polluting fuels such as diesel and fuel oil, resulting in reduced carbon dioxide and particulate emissions.

