Liquor stocks rose in the afternoon. As of press time, Kouzijiao rose by more than 9%. Hainan Coconut Island, Laobaigan Liquor, Shuijingfang, Yanghe, Jinshiyuan, Wuliangye, etc. were among the top gainers.

Donghai Securities believes that the short-term risk of the liquor industry is still there, mainly due to the contradiction between the accumulated industry inventory and the high payment for the New Year’s Spring Festival. This will further put pressure on destocking and single product prices, and the industry level will recover. It is expected to start from the second quarter; however, from the perspective of market expectations, the epidemic prevention policy is the core variable of current consumption and the main catalyst for valuation. Benefit from the optimization of the fundamentals to bring about a more confident increase in stock prices.

Ping An Securities believes that liquor has the ability to go through cycles. It is recommended to base on the long-term strategic layout and recommend focusing on three main lines. One is high-end and sub-high-end wine companies with strong demand; It is a liquor company that benefits from mass consumption and expands the capacity of light bottles of wine.

