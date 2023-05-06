Lissner against Meloni: “I’m staying at the San Carlo. Violence against me because I’m French”

The theater director blocks Meloni’s risk: “I will appeal against the government”

“I’m ready to appeal against the government’s measure: from Monday my lawyers are at work, I’m holding on”. Stephane Lissner he tells Il Foglio, who explains it. “The French theater director, already number one at the Scala in Milan and the Paris Opéra and now at the San Carlo in Naples, is seventy years old. And the codicil approved by the CDM on the governance of opera-symphonic foundations provides the prohibition to receive assignments, offices and collaborations for those who have completed the seventieth year of age”

According to the Sheet, “a way to equate the retirement age of Italian superintendents to foreign ones, but above all it is the slide to push Carlo Fuortes away from Viale Mazzini direction San Carlos. Voila? Not really”. But Lissner says: “I will stay at the San Carlo. Violence against me because I am French”.

According to La Stampa, “today Lissner is on the same line that his perhaps successor Fuortes had taken in viale Mazzini: resist, resist, resist. “We will evaluate this rule (the decree, ed.) and we will act accordingly”, announces Manfredi. Who knows then whether the government has considered the collateral effects, for example, on other theatres, such as La Scala, where the mandate of the superintendent, the other French Dominique Meyer, will end in April 2025. But Meyer will turn 70 the following August , therefore it could not be extended as Mayor Sala would like”.

