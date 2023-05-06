Home » Lissner against Meloni: “I’m staying at the San Carlo. Violence against me because I’m French”
Business

Lissner against Meloni: “I’m staying at the San Carlo. Violence against me because I’m French”

by admin
Lissner against Meloni: “I’m staying at the San Carlo. Violence against me because I’m French”

Lissner with Mattarella in 2021

The theater director blocks Meloni’s risk: “I will appeal against the government”

“I’m ready to appeal against the government’s measure: from Monday my lawyers are at work, I’m holding on”. Stephane Lissner he tells Il Foglio, who explains it. “The French theater director, already number one at the Scala in Milan and the Paris Opéra and now at the San Carlo in Naples, is seventy years old. And the codicil approved by the CDM on the governance of opera-symphonic foundations provides the prohibition to receive assignments, offices and collaborations for those who have completed the seventieth year of age”

According to the Sheet, “a way to equate the retirement age of Italian superintendents to foreign ones, but above all it is the slide to push Carlo Fuortes away from Viale Mazzini direction San Carlos. Voila? Not really”. But Lissner says: “I will stay at the San Carlo. Violence against me because I am French”.

According to La Stampa, “today Lissner is on the same line that his perhaps successor Fuortes had taken in viale Mazzini: resist, resist, resist. “We will evaluate this rule (the decree, ed.) and we will act accordingly”, announces Manfredi. Who knows then whether the government has considered the collateral effects, for example, on other theatres, such as La Scala, where the mandate of the superintendent, the other French Dominique Meyer, will end in April 2025. But Meyer will turn 70 the following August , therefore it could not be extended as Mayor Sala would like”.

See also  The verification of stock changes has been completed Web3.0 concept big bull stocks will resume trading tomorrow |

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Announcement on Carrying out the Pilot Reform of...

Biontech and Pfizer: The almost hopeless fight of...

The ECB raises rates, the expert: “New increase...

Michela Murgia shock: “I have stage four cancer,...

FDIC to Charge Big Banks ‘Protection Fees’ After...

School: Dangerous ignorance – German students hardly know...

Solid US labor market. Turn Fed a chimera

Health – Drosten refers to the spread of...

Tasca d’Almerita, artificial intelligence to govern vineyards and...

Laboratory meat is an approach to sustainable consumption

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy