The latest wave of layoffs is beginning to spread beyond the tech sector as companies tighten their belts and realign headcount amid fears of a slowing economy.

Most of the layoffs earlier this year were in the tech sector, with layoffs at companies including Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and IBM.

The slowdown in the tech sector is also starting to hit Wall Street, with revenues from deals related to the sector slumping.

Outside the tech world, companies such as Dow Inc. and 3M have announced layoffs, suggesting the latest round of layoffs is beginning to move to other sectors of the economy.

In the overall labor market, jobs are still being added, but at a slower pace. The U.S. economy fell to an annualized rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter of last year, ending a year of high inflation and rising interest rates.

Here are some businesses that have announced layoffs.

technology and media industry

Alphabet

The Google parent company said it planned to cut around 12,000 jobs in response to the gloomy economic outlook. The 6% layoff is also the largest layoff in the company’s history.

The company said the round of layoffs will involve various departments and regions of Alphabet, some of which will be more affected, including the recruitment department and projects outside the company’s core business.

Amazon

Amazon will lay off more than 18,000 people in this round, mainly involving corporate employees who do not work in warehouses. The company said last year it was planning layoffs as more consumers returned to brick-and-mortar stores and online shopping decreased.

Dell

Dell said it would cut about 5% of its workforce in light of rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions.

According to the total number of employees announced by the company in early 2022 of 133,000 (which is also its latest disclosed data), the number of layoffs this time is roughly equivalent to 6,600.

“Market conditions are deteriorating and the future is uncertain,” Dell co-chief operating officer Jeff Clarke said in a memo to employees. He said that Dell had previously suspended hiring, limited employee travel and cut spending on external services, but these measures “are no longer enough.”

Dell is in the process of restructuring sales, customer support, product development and engineering teams, Clark said.

Disney

The Walt Disney Co. said it plans to cut 7,000 jobs and cut costs by $5.5 billion as part of a corporate restructuring plan. The reorganization will give more power to executives in the content space and put a greater focus on sports media. “It’s time for another transformation,” Robert Iger, who returned as CEO last November, said in an earnings call. Questions for Disney right now include the health of its streaming business, what to do with Hulu and ESPN, and how to navigate the current challenging economic environment with the company crippling with debt.

IBM

IBM said it would cut about 3,900 jobs, equivalent to about 1.4% of its workforce. The layoffs follow a charge of about $300 million as the company spins out technology services firm Kyndryl Holdings Inc. and divests its health-care business, a spokesman said. The layoffs come as IBM reported flat year-over-year fourth-quarter sales after a stronger dollar weighed on the company’s revenue.

Microsoft

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in a blog post that the company would cut 10,000 workers, less than 5 percent of its workforce. “We’re also seeing that organizations across industries and regions are proceeding with caution, as some parts of the world are already in recession and others may experience one,” he said.

News Corp

News Corp said it expects to cut 5 percent of its workforce this year, or about 1,250 jobs. News Corp., the parent company of Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, also owns HarperCollins Publishers and news organizations in Britain and Australia. News Corp. chief executive Robert Thomson said that soaring inflation and interest rates have affected all of the company’s businesses, and the layoffs will also involve all businesses.

Okta

Okta Inc. said it would cut about 300 jobs, or 5% of its workforce, after a hiring splurge during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business software provider had 5,030 employees as of January 31, 2022, compared with 2,248 in the same period in 2020, according to information received by the regulator. Okta CEO Todd McKinnon said, “We are hiring too much for today’s macroeconomic situation.” He also said, “I wish I had responded earlier, but today we are doing our best to adapt to that reality.”

Philips

Philips said it would cut 6,000 jobs by 2025, including 3,000 this year, as part of a restructuring aimed at improving performance. The Dutch medical-tech company, which sells MRI scanners, ultrasound equipment and other products, previously announced that it would cut 4,000 jobs last October. The layoffs come at a troubled time for Philips, which is grappling with supply chain challenges, falling sales in China and the fallout from the war with Russia and Ukraine. In addition, the impact of the large-scale recall of sleep apnea treatment devices is also an unavoidable problem for Philips.

Salesforce

Salesforce Inc. said it would cut 10% of its workforce. Co-CEO Marc Benioff said the company overhired at the start of the pandemic and is now seeing weak demand for its products and services as consumers cut back on spending.

SAP

Software company SAP said it would cut up to 3,000 jobs after a sharp drop in profits late last year. Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told reporters the layoffs would spread across business regions, with most of them taking place outside the business software company’s German headquarters. “This move is to further focus on strategic growth areas.” Muchik said.

Splunk

Splunk Inc. said it would cut about 325 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce. The company, which makes software for corporate IT and security departments, also said it would reduce the use of outside agencies and consultants in an effort to cut costs. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that activist investor Starboard Value LP, which owns a stake in Splunk, intends to force it into action to boost the stock price.

Spotify

Spotify Technology SA CEO Daniel Ek said in a letter to employees that the company plans to cut about 6% of its workforce as part of cost-saving measures.

“We’ve put in a fair amount of effort over the past few months to control costs, but it hasn’t been enough,” Ek said. made easy.”

The Stockholm-based company employs about 8,600 people worldwide, according to Spotify’s website.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. announced layoffs of 284 people. The San Francisco-based company said the laid-off employees may be able to be rehired if they apply for other vacancies. Unity, which provides tools for developing video games and other applications, disclosed layoffs last June. Before the latest round of layoffs, the company employed more than 8,000 people.

Verily

Alphabet’s health care unit Verily Life Sciences will cut more than 200 jobs as part of a wide-ranging restructuring plan. The company has more than 1,600 employees, and the layoffs will affect about 15% of Verily’s jobs. Chief Executive Stephen Gillett said in an email to employees that the company is discontinuing a medical-software project called the Verily Value Suite and several products in its early stages.

Vimeo

Video-sharing platform Vimeo Inc. said it would cut 11% of its workforce. It said the job cuts were due to slowing economic growth, including high interest rates and fears of a global recession.

Yahoo

Yahoo will cut 20% of its workforce by the end of the year and said nearly 1,000 workers will be eliminated the week of Feb. 9. Yahoo, now owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, is overhauling and shrinking its ad technology division. Despite years of investment, the ad tech team “has struggled to meet our high standards,” the company said.

Zoom

Zoom Video Communications Inc. will cut 1,300 jobs, or 15% of its workforce, while Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan said he and other top executives will take pay cuts. Zoom has grown rapidly during the new crown epidemic, and so has the number of its employees. Yuan Zheng said that the scale of Zoom has tripled in two years. But Zoom’s momentum has cooled recently, as companies ask employees to return to the office and people gradually resume offline activities.

According to reports received by the regulator, as of January 2022, the number of Zoom employees was close to 6,800, compared with about 2,500 during the same period in 2020.

financial services

BlackRock

BlackRock, the world‘s largest asset management company, will cut 500 jobs, or about 3% of its workforce, according to a memo received by employees. A company spokesman cited “unprecedented market conditions” as the reason for the layoffs.

Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon)

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the bank plans to cut about 3 percent of its workforce this year, or about 1,500 jobs, in order to cut costs. BNY Mellon had 51,700 full-time employees at the end of last year. Management positions are likely to be the target of the layoffs, while the company intends to invest in entry-level staff, technology and operations, the people said.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs plans to cut 3,200 jobs. Now, Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street banks are limiting spending to offset a drop in trading revenue. Goldman executives have been planning thousands of job cuts since at least December.

PayPal

PayPal will lay off 2,000 people, equivalent to 7% of its workforce. PayPal is the latest fintech company to cut costs in the face of high interest rates and volatile markets. Emerging digital payment services also pose a threat to its market share.

Retail and Service Industry

FedEx

As the development of the logistics industry slows down, FedEx will cut more than 10% of its management positions globally and integrate some teams and functions. The courier industry giant would not disclose the specific number of layoffs. Since the beginning of the current fiscal year in June 2022, the company has cut 12,000 people in the United States through natural attrition, freezing hiring and other personnel operations. According to the company’s latest financial report released in December last year, its global workforce exceeded 550,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is planning more cost-cutting plans, including an undisclosed number of layoffs, as cash reserves and sales continue to dwindle. The home furnishings retailer still faces significant hurdles in its path to staying solvent. The company has said it is running low on funds and is considering several options, including seeking bankruptcy protection.

caravan

The Wall Street Journal, citing employees and industry analysts at Carvana Co., reported that the number of layoffs will increase after the company cut 4,000 jobs last year. The online used-car seller is trying to stay afloat with more than $7 billion in debt in the face of slumping sales, they said. Citing former and current employees and internal emails, The Wall Street Journal said Carvana was laying off workers, reducing hours and not filling open positions.

Hasbro

Hasbro said it would cut 15 percent of its global workforce this year, roughly the equivalent of 1,000 jobs, as it focused on cutting costs and boosting growth and profitability. As part of the company shakeup, the toy and entertainment company’s president and chief operating officer, Eric Nyman, is leaving.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s said it was struggling with decisions to adjust the number of employees at the company. The fast-food company said it would cut or restructure corporate staff despite plans to expand globally. The company’s chief executive said he hoped to save money through personnel adjustments, though he did not have a firm figure on the number of expected layoffs.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Inc. said it would cut 20% of its salaried jobs. The San Francisco-based company, which ships personalized clothing, shoes and accessories, has been facing declining sales. Elizabeth Spaulding is stepping down as chief executive after less than 18 months, the company said. The founder of Stitch Fix will return to the company to take the helm.

Wonder Group

Food delivery start-up Wonder Group has also joined the wave of layoffs as it overhauls its business strategy. The company had intended to roll out a fleet of food trucks across the U.S., but later said it had switched to a lower-cost restaurant delivery model, which would allow it to save money while money remains tight. The company’s majority owner and chief executive, Marc Lore, is a seasoned entrepreneur who was a former Walmart Inc. e-commerce executive.

cryptocurrency industry

Coinbase

In the latest sign of pain in the cryptocurrency industry, Coinbase Global Inc. said it would cut about 20% of its workforce, along with a wide-ranging cost-cutting initiative. The cryptocurrency exchange will cut operating expenses by 25% from the previous quarter, including cutting around 950 jobs. The company had about 4,700 employees as of the end of September last year. The downfall of its rival FTX has sparked a new wave of layoffs across the cryptocurrency industry. In a blog post explaining the layoffs, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said it was “the fallout from unscrupulous players in the industry, and perhaps spreading further.”

Crypto.com

Crypto.com will cut 20% of its global workforce through a second round of layoffs within six months. In a blog post, the cryptocurrency exchange’s co-founder and chief executive, Kris Marszalek, did not address the exact number of layoffs. On the day the layoffs were announced, hundreds of people were being fired after they discovered they could no longer log into Crypto.com’s systems, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Crypto.com has captured the public eye with a series of high-profile marketing campaigns in recent years, including buying the rights to rename the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, renaming it Crypto.com Arena.

Genesis

Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Trading Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after laying off 30% of its workforce. The “Wall Street Journal” quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that the layoffs were not limited to a certain department, but affected the entire company. After the latest round of layoffs, Genesis has 145 employees left. About two weeks after announcing the layoffs, the New York-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy along with two subsidiaries.

Automotive and Manufacturing

Boeing

Boeing said it would eliminate about 2,000 jobs through layoffs and attrition, mostly in finance and human resources. The company will outsource some of the jobs. Still, the Arlington, Virginia, aerospace manufacturer plans to increase its headcount this year. It said in January it would add 10,000 jobs in total this year, mostly in engineering and manufacturing.

Dow

Dow said it would cut about 2,000 jobs globally. The Midland, Mich.-based chemical company said it set a $1 billion cost-cutting target this year as slower economic growth and weaker demand weigh on sales. The company said it will also close certain assets and generally seek to align spending with the macroeconomic environment.

Rivian

Rivian Automotive Inc. plans to start a new round of layoffs, the electric vehicle startup’s latest effort to preserve cash. Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a letter to employees that Rivian plans to cut another 6 percent of its workforce — the same amount it made last summer in response to inflationary pressures and an uncertain economic environment.

3M

3M Co. said it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally because of turmoil in overseas markets and weak consumer demand. 3M’s products include Scotch tape, Post-it Notes and thousands of other industrial and consumer products. 3M said that the sharp weakening of demand at the end of 2022 led to poor quarterly performance of the company, and it now expects sales and profits to decline in 2023.