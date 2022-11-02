- The list of new car-building forces in October: GAC Aian ranked first, “Wei Xiaoli” fell out of the top three – Teller Report Teller Report China Economic Net
- In October, the new car-making power delivery ranking changed again: Nezha Auto won the championship, and “Wei Xiaoli” showed obvious differentiation Sina
- Xpeng Motors shares rebound from record low despite drop in deliveries in October Wall Street Journal
- China Concept Stock Briefing: Xiaopeng’s October deliveries fell by 40% to 5,101 units, while Weilai and Ideal both remained at the level of 10,000 units Wall Street Journal
- NIO shares rise, 10,059 cars delivered in October Wall Street Journal
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Acquired 8% equity of Huaan Fund and realized the next big asset management territory of Guotai Junan_Business_Company_Management