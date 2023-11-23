List shows: You can have a cheap holiday here for Christmas

Check24 holidaymakers are spending an average of 176 euros per person per day on a package holiday during the Christmas holidays this year. Imgorthand/Getty Images

Do you want to go out in the sun during the Christmas holidays? An evaluation by the comparison portal Check24 shows where you can go on holiday cheaply this Christmas.

Martin Zier, managing director of package holidays at Check24, says anyone planning a holiday over the Christmas period should book as soon as possible to benefit from a large offer.

The prices for package holidays are almost unchanged compared to last year. The regions of Hurghada and Safaga (Egypt), Fuerteventura (Spain) and Side and Alanya (Turkey) are the most popular travel destinations.

This is what the price increase for package holidays looks like at Christmas

Package holidays at Christmas are on average only four percent more expensive than last year.

A trip to the Hurghada and Safaga regions (Egypt) is two percent more expensive than last year. Anyone who wants to go to Fuerteventura (Spain) will pay four percent more than last year. The cheapest place to give gifts under palm trees, despite a price increase of twelve percent, is in the Side and Alanya regions (Turkey).

Even in the distance, the price increases are not high. For example, if you want to travel to Dubai or Mexico, you won’t pay more this year than last year. In the Dominican Republic prices have only increased by one percent.

This year, holidaymakers are spending an average of 176 euros per person per day on a package holiday during the Christmas holidays – seven euros more than last year, explains Check24. The most expensive region is the Maldives. On average, travelers here pay 389 euros per day.

The most popular travel destinations and the price differences compared to the previous year

DestinationPrice of 2022Price of 2023Difference in percentHurghada and Safaga130 euro132 euro+two percentFuerteventura141 euro146 euro+four percentSide and Alanya92 euro102 euro+twelve percentGran Canaria151 euro160 euro+six percentTenerife142 euro152 euro+seven percentMarsa Alam and Quseir133 euro129 Euro-four percentAntalya and Belek116 Euro129 Euro+ eleven percentLanzarote136 euros147 euros+eight percentDubai243 euros244 eurozero percentMallorca122 euros133 euros+nine percentPrices per person and day, source: Check24, database: all package holidays booked over the Christmas holidays

According to Check24, Egypt, Spain and Turkey are the most popular package holiday destinations this Christmas holidays. Hurghada and Safaga, Fuerteventura and Side and Alanya take the top three places.

jm

