List: You can study startups at these universities

Excuse me, where do you learn how to be a founder? Rayman/Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo/Getty

Success may not always be predictable, but being a founder can be learned. And not only at the relevant start-up universities, the private universities such as the WHU, in St. Gallen or at the HHL in Leipzig. More and more state universities are also offering courses with a focus on “Entrepreneurship and Digital Business Models”, “Entrepreneurial Strategy”, “Entrepreneurship and Business Start-ups”. Every year more universities set up professorships and chairs for the topic of start-ups and entrepreneurship.