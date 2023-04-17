Home » List: You can study startups at these universities
Business

List: You can study startups at these universities

by admin
List: You can study startups at these universities

Excuse me, where do you learn how to be a founder?
Rayman/Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo/Getty

Success may not always be predictable, but being a founder can be learned. And not only at the relevant start-up universities, the private universities such as the WHU, in St. Gallen or at the HHL in Leipzig. More and more state universities are also offering courses with a focus on “Entrepreneurship and Digital Business Models”, “Entrepreneurial Strategy”, “Entrepreneurship and Business Start-ups”. Every year more universities set up professorships and chairs for the topic of start-ups and entrepreneurship.

See also  Wei brand new medium and large SUV unveiled: the shape is too wild, and the executives responded to it and changed it immediately - IT and Traffic

You may also like

EU plans new sanctions: This is how Russia’s...

Weak closure in Piazza Affari (-0.6%), Banco Bpm...

The Federal Reserve will release the “Beige Book”...

When the company pays for lovesickness therapy

Volkswagen ID.7, the sedan with 700 km of...

The Salone del Mobile is underway: 327 thousand...

Institutional strategy: Heavyweight stocks join hands to strengthen...

EU rejects import bans on Ukrainian grain

Ubi process, all acquitted even on appeal

World tour by bike: everyday life, costs and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy