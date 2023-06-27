Listed丨Hard-core off-road with “electric” new species tank 500 Hi4-T priced at 335,000 yuan-Car Market Express-Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Zhang Shizhao) On June 26, the launch conference of the medium and large luxury off-road new energy SUV Tank 500 Hi4-T was grandly held at the Beijing Performing Arts Center. The highly anticipated and sincere tank 500 Hi4 -T Quanqing is on the market, priced at 335,000 yuan. Its strength interprets the brand proposition of “tough man tenderness”, allowing more consumers to embrace off-road life freely and live up to every love.

At the same time, the official also launched two exclusive gifts and six worry-free gifts, including worry-free warranty, worry-free maintenance, worry-free charging, worry-free rescue, etc., to bring users a full range of worry-free experience.

Tank 500 Hi4-T is an excellent choice for off-road new energy

Facing the development trend of new energy, mainstream car companies are accelerating the transformation of new energy products. As far as off-road categories are concerned, at present, new energy off-road vehicles cannot meet the off-road passing line. They can only be regarded as four-wheel drive SUVs with certain off-road capabilities. The technical “stuck neck” difficulty.

At this stage, electric-based new energy off-road vehicles have potential safety hazards such as the inability of the motor to sustain peak output, incomplete power output of the decoupled four-wheel drive system, contradiction between battery capacity and weight, serious performance degradation in the feeding state, and structural design. Problem Five technical problems that cannot be ignored. The tank brand faced the difficulties, firmly chose the “off-road + new energy” technical route, created new energy vehicles with pure off-road capabilities for users, and refused to piece together products at the expense of off-road performance.

As the “leader” of hard-core off-road, the tank brand believes that off-road should “go out, have fun, and come back”, and hopes to allow more users to join the off-road family and enjoy the fun of off-road. All the technical solutions of the tank brand are based on the premise of satisfying the off-road experience, and adopt the “off-road + new energy” route to create the industry’s advanced off-road super hybrid architecture Hi4-T, which has sustainable strong power output, reliability and durability The four major advantages of the four-wheel drive system, precise intelligent energy management, and safer architecture design.

The Tank 500 Hi4-T adopts a gasoline-electric parallel design, on the premise of continuous and stable power output, all hard-core off-road functions are only upgraded without compromise. Compared with electric-driven new energy off-road (pure electric, extended range), the intervention of the tank 500 Hi4-T motor can provide strong, sustainable and stable output power, and can avoid power when climbing long slopes and getting out of trouble The sudden attenuation of 50% of dangerous situations allows users not only to go out when off-road, but also to come back safely.

At the off-road hardware level, the Hi4-T architecture adopts the TOD four-wheel drive form with mechanical locking function, and the seamless switching of 0-100% torque can be realized between the front and rear axles to achieve the optimal match of the power required for escape. With three locks, the power of the whole vehicle can be transmitted to any wheel. Even if a single wheel touches the ground, it can guarantee 100% output of the torque of the whole vehicle, realizing easy escape in extreme scenarios.

Accurate intelligent energy management can automatically adjust the ratio of oil and electricity usage based on the working conditions of the whole scene. At the same time, it can adaptively adjust the consumption rate of electricity according to individual charging habits and usage scenarios, and perform energy replenishment in real time, so as not to miss every Possibly supplementary power opportunities, to maximize the application of every energy, without wasting every drop of oil and every kilowatt-hour of electricity. The engine is directly driven. Even in the case of power feeding, the engine can independently drive the vehicle with less performance attenuation and quickly recharge the vehicle to ensure continuous and stable power output to meet the needs of various scenarios; the groundbreaking battery layout adopts a dual-package solution, fully Using the space inside the car, it completely avoids possible bumping problems in off-road scenes.

Hi4-T is not only a technology, it also represents the awe of tanks and the direction of the industry. In the future, the whole family of tank models will be equipped with Hi4-T technology one after another, fully advancing the off-road new energy era.

Five advantages Tank 500 Hi4-T leads off-road new energy benchmark strength

Relying on the off-road super hybrid architecture Hi4-T, it is positioned as a medium-to-large luxury off-road new energy SUV. The tank 500 Hi4-T is deeply crafted in five aspects: surging power, global scene, intelligent technology, luxury perception, and comprehensive safety, creating the most extreme off-road New energy technology benchmark.

Strong power is the basic prerequisite for satisfying off-road. Tank 500 Hi4-T adopts the golden powertrain of 2.0T engine + 9HAT transmission, matched with P2 motor, the maximum comprehensive power is 300kW, the maximum torque is 750N m, and the maximum transmission efficiency can reach 97%. The foot is more surging, the response is faster and more sensitive, and the driving experience is quieter and more comfortable. At the same time, the parallel design of oil and electricity can provide strong, sustainable and stable output power. As a medium and large SUV weighing more than 2 tons, the tank 500 Hi4-T accelerates from 100 kilometers to 6.9 seconds only. The stability of the engine can completely prevent the high temperature torque limit of the motor. Facing the power feeding situation, the engine is directly driven and equipped with a 9HAT gearbox, which can still provide sufficient power output, ensure that the power is always online, and meet the power needs of extreme off-road and long-distance crossing.

Tank 500 Hi4-T is equipped with an advanced intelligent energy management system. The motor cooperates with the engine to achieve the function of peak shaving and valley filling, cutting off the peak of fuel consumption, so that the engine is always kept in the best thermal efficiency range, and the redundant power is reversely charged when the demand is low. At critical moments such as starting, accelerating, getting out of trouble, and climbing, the motor fills the torque trough, allowing the vehicle to perfectly match different car scenarios. In urban commuting, off-road working conditions, and comprehensive road conditions, pure electric, hybrid, and intelligent modes are respectively adopted to meet the special scene needs of different drivers. Thanks to the precise intelligent energy management, the tank 500 Hi4-T has a comprehensive fuel consumption of only 2.2L/100km, and feed fuel consumption of only 9.55L/100km, achieving an ultra-long cruising range of 790 kilometers. The 37.1-degree battery has a pure electric battery life of 110 km, and it can meet most people’s daily commuting needs for a week in the city. The 3.3kW discharge power runs at full load and can be used continuously for more than 7 hours. It supports the simultaneous operation of multiple high-power electrical appliances, making moving-style camping an instant reality.

Facing the urban vehicle needs of users in the new era, the tank 500 Hi4-T has evolved intelligently under the empowerment of the off-road super hybrid architecture, with a 12.3-inch full-color digital LCD instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch floating central control large screen, and a 7-inch rear The armrest screen and the HUD head-up display form a four-screen linkage, and the information is clear at a glance, making driving more at ease. In terms of smart driving, the “walking and parking integrated” solution is adopted to provide ultra-practical functions such as smart cruise, 50m tracking and reversing, 360° panoramic images, and automatic parking, providing comprehensive protection.

For the Hi4-T architecture, the new car adopts a patented music compensation algorithm, specially refined tuning, optimizes the low-frequency noise in the car by 8-10 decibels, and the voice clarity is as high as 76.6%, bringing a quiet experience that exceeds that of a million-class luxury SUV. The longitudinal seating space of the front and rear rows is 975mm, and the seats with excellent wrapping feel are made of top European Nappa leather. They have seat ventilation, heating and massage functions. Human-like physical massage has 3 levels of massage intensity and 8 massage modes. In addition, electric suction doors with ice-breaking function, multi-mode anti-pinch electric side pedals, and rear aviation headrests that can be turned 45 degrees, all bring the whole family super “first-class” enjoyment in every detail.

If the smart luxury of the Tank 500 Hi4-T is the comfortable “ceiling” of similar models, safety is the basic bottom line to protect this “ceiling”, and it is the core of the tank brand value. The non-load-bearing body of the tank 500 Hi4-T builds the most solid safety protection, adopts the all-round cage safety design concept, and the proportion of high-strength steel used exceeds 75%; the collision emergency fuel and power cut-off and automatic unlocking functions, in case of serious accidents on the vehicle In the event of a collision, the risk of vehicle fire and electric leakage is reduced, and the door is automatically unlocked at the same time; the groundbreaking battery layout adopts multi-point installation and is fixed on the inner side of the frame beam and the upper part of the floor. The battery pack can withstand vibration and shock requirements that exceed three times the national standard. Effectively resist frontal, rear and side multi-directional collision scenarios.

Millions of kilometers of extreme tempering to achieve its own reliable quality

The ultimate experience comes from reliable products. Relying on the world‘s advanced forest-like ecosystem, Great Wall Motors has incubated leading companies in the core areas of the new energy upstream and downstream industrial chains, providing a foundation for breakthroughs in core technologies and a stable and reliable supply chain, and ensuring the success of the tank 500 Hi4-T. Quality has stronger reliability and stability of operation. The fully compatible tank platform also lays a solid foundation for the launch of the tank 500 Hi4-T. Based on the design concept of extensibility, sustainability, and inclusiveness, it can support the development of fuel vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and advanced electric models.

In addition, the tank 500 Hi4-T has undergone more than 3,000 calibration tests from R&D to launch, and nearly a thousand pieces of data have been collected for each detailed test, covering 100+ scenarios, 1,000+ manpower, 3,000+ tests, and 20,000+ hours , through step-by-step optimization to obtain the best performance, and finally bring users products that are far above the industry level.

During the rigorous test that lasted for several months, the tank fully considered the “redundancy factor” of the vehicle, and carried out powertrain durability, structural strength durability, environmental adaptability and durability, as well as bad roads, wading, off-road, high temperature, plateau, high cold, etc. Strict environmental tests, with a cumulative mileage of more than 2 million kilometers, fully guarantee the reliability of the tank 500 Hi4-T, and guard the bottom line of user life safety responsibility with awe.

car review

A car starts an era. The recommended retail price of the Tank 500 Hi4-T is 335,000 yuan. It is hardcore in strength, full of sincerity, and value for money. The tank brand has always focused on the off-road field, imprinted the word “reliable” in the core of the brand, rejected exaggerated and useless “fancy technology“, and focused on creating a fresh and comfortable environment that users yearn for with a pragmatic and truth-seeking spirit and a people-oriented sense of responsibility. lifestyle. In the future, the tank brand will also start from the tank 500 Hi4-T, continue to explore the field of off-road new energy, and lead the new trend of the off-road new energy industry.

