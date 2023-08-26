Listed Banks Prepare Plans for Adjusting Stock Mortgage Interest Rates

Title: A Number of Listed Banks Respond to the Adjustment of Stock Mortgage Interest Rates, and Some Banks Have Prepared Plans

Subtitle: China CITIC Bank and China Construction Bank address concerns regarding existing mortgage loans

Author: Yang Jie

—-

Topics related to “housing” have always been a hot spot in the market. Regulatory authorities have repeatedly mentioned the issue of interest rate adjustments for existing personal housing loans. Recently, a number of listed banks disclosed their interim results in 2023 and held a performance conference. Regarding the progress of the adjustment of interest rates on existing mortgages, some listed banks gave their latest responses.

China CITIC Bank’s Response

At the 2023 semi-annual performance conference held on August 25, the management of China CITIC Bank stated that the bank has been closely following regulatory guidance and market trends. They conducted a thorough review of the bank’s business conditions, analyzed regional differences and customer policies, and prepared plans for possible business adjustments. Xie Zhibin, vice president of China CITIC Bank, emphasized that implementing a “one size fits all” management policy for interest rate adjustments is challenging due to historical variations in real estate policies across different regions. He also mentioned that each bank implementing its own standard could improve fairness and reduce customer public opinion.

Considering the actual bearing capacity of banks is also crucial when adjusting interest rates, Xie Zhibin stated. Mainstream securities research institutions estimate that every 10 basis point (BP) reduction in mortgage interest rates will impact industry-wide net interest margins by approximately 0.9 BP to 1 BP. China CITIC Bank’s existing mortgage loan scale is about 950 billion yuan, with 600 billion yuan in stock interest rates higher than the new interest rate. Thus, a 10 BP reduction in these mortgages will affect the bank’s loan income by approximately 600 million yuan, influencing the net interest margin by 0.8 BP. While there is still a gap between this impact and the overall estimated impact, Xie Zhibin remained cautiously optimistic and expressed the bank’s commitment to implementing regulatory requirements while considering business development and customer management.

China Construction Bank’s Response

During the 2023 interim performance meeting on August 24, China Construction Bank also addressed the topic of repricing existing mortgage loans. Sheng Liurong, Chief Financial Officer of China Construction Bank, acknowledged that renegotiating stock mortgage loan interest rates based on market-oriented principles will have an impact on banks’ subsequent net interest margin. However, specific rules from regulatory authorities have not been released yet, making it difficult to measure the impact accurately. Sheng Liurong emphasized that there will be a downward pressure on the overall net interest margin.

Other Housing-Related Loan Disclosures

Apart from interest rate adjustments, other banks highlighted additional housing-related loan information during their semi-annual reports or performance meetings. China CITIC Bank reported an increase of 6.444 billion yuan in non-performing loans in the real estate industry, primarily due to the downturn in the market. They outlined their risk management and control strategies, focusing on stabilizing real estate development loans, expanding high-quality business growth, and defusing existing risks.

Ping An Bank’s semi-annual report revealed a decrease in the non-performing ratio of corporate real estate loans and emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance, risk management, and credit supply stability. China Construction Bank also reported a slight increase in the non-performing loan ratio of personal housing loans due to market conditions but assured investors that it has not affected the overall stability of the bank’s asset quality.

Conclusion

Listed banks in China, including China CITIC Bank and China Construction Bank, responded to concerns about interest rate adjustments on existing mortgage loans. They discussed the challenges of implementing a uniform policy and the impact on net interest margins. Additionally, these banks addressed other housing-related loan concerns like asset quality and early loan repayment. Moving forward, they remain committed to regulatory compliance, risk management, and supporting the development of the real estate sector while maintaining stability and efficiency.

Article Source: Securities Daily

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

