Listed Companies in A-Share Tourism Sector Experience Profits as Tourism Consumption Surpasses Pre-Epidemic Levels

Title: A-Share Tourism Sector Witnesses Profitability Recovery as Tourism Consumption Reaches Pre-Epidemic Levels

Publication Date: July 19, 2023

Written By: Zhu Mengyun, Editor-in-Charge

Benefitting from the recovery of the tourism market, listed companies in the A-share tourism sector have experienced a significant revival in profitability. Analysis from Databao reveals that as of July 18, 20 listed companies in the tourist attraction sector have announced their performance forecast for the 2023 semi-annual report. Among these companies, 15 are expected to turn losses into profits, accounting for three-quarters of the total. Additionally, three listed companies are predicted to reduce their losses.

Huangshan Tourism, Emeishan A, Jiuhua Tourism, Lijiang Shares, and CYTS are among the companies expected to achieve a net profit of more than 100 million yuan, with net profits exceeding the pre-epidemic levels of the 2019 semi-annual report. Notably, CYTS is the only exception among these companies.

From a financial perspective, Beishang Capital has made significant investments in several tourism stocks since June. The capital firm has increased its positions in six tourism stocks, including Lijiang Shares, Lingnan Holdings, Xiangyuan Cultural Tourism, Zhongxin Tourism, Yunnan Tourism, and Tianmu Lake. Lijiang Shares alone witnessed a notable increase in shareholdings, surpassing 1,000,000 shares, while the shareholdings of Lingnan Holdings and Xiangyuan Cultural Tourism both exceeded 1 million shares.

The recovery of the tourism sector has been driven by a surge in tourism consumption, which has now surpassed the levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic. This positive trend has played a crucial role in the marked improvement of listed companies’ financial performance during the semi-annual reporting period.

