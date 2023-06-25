Listed companies “senior high school entrance examination” will be released soon, 49 companies have announced more than 80% of the pre-happy news_Oriental Fortune Network

The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s 2023 semi-annual report appointment disclosure schedule has been released. According to the scheduled disclosure schedule, Kangyuan Pharmaceuticals is expected to be the first to disclose the 2023 semi-annual report on the Shanghai stock market, and will disclose the semi-annual report on July 13. Bomeike will follow suit and will disclose its semi-annual report on July 22. Dongwei Technology is expected to disclose the semi-annual report on July 25, and will become the first science and technology innovation board company to disclose the 2023 semi-annual report.

According to statistics, as of press time, 49 listed companies have made forecasts on the performance of the 2023 semi-annual report, and there are more than 40 companies with pre-annual results such as expected growth, continued profit, slight growth, and loss-making.

Based on the lower limit of year-on-year growth in forecasted net profit, 15 of the above-mentioned companies expect that the year-on-year growth rate of net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in the first half of 2023 will exceed 30%, and some companies have an astonishing growth rate.

For example, the 2023 semi-annual performance forecast released by Yuexin Health shows that the company expects that the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in the first half of 2023 will be a profit of 155 million to 175 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1900% to 2133%.

According to the 2023 semi-annual performance forecast of Rongda Photosensitive, the company expects that the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in the first half of 2023 will be 40.9618 million to 47.1682 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 98% to 128%. Regarding the reason for the change in performance, Rongda Sensitive said that it was due to the increase in the company’s sales gross profit margin in the current period and the decrease in the company’s equity incentive expenses in the current period.

Tianyishangjia’s 2023 semi-annual performance forecast shows that the company expects to realize a net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of 125 million to 140 million yuan in the 2023 semi-annual year, which is expected to increase by 52.7221 million yuan to 67.7221 million yuan year-on-year, a year-on-year increase of 72.94 million yuan. % to 93.70%.

(Article source: Securities Times)

Article source: Securities Times

Original title: Listed companies “high school entrance examination” will be released soon

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

