Listen to TV, Al Bano at 80 king of listeners alone beats the three talks

TV ratings yesterday 23 May 2023: DiMartedì is the first talk with 1.18 million viewers for a 6.9% share

Channel 5 wins hands down you listen to TV of Tuesday with Al Bano – 4 Times 20the concert event for the birthday of Al Banowhich enthralled 3,109,000 spectators equal to a 20.8% share. Jasmine Carisi, daughter of the singer, recently declared that the media have exaggerated in reporting the background of the parents’ divorce. Second place for Rai1 with the reply of Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor 2, seen by 2,756,000 spectators equal to 16.1% god share. The last episode of the season de Hyenas are Italia 1 it is placed on the lowest step of the podium with 1,204,000 spectators equal to a 9.2% share.

As for the TV ratings yesterday May 23, 2023 for other networks: The Magnificent Seven are Rai2 with 793,000 spectators (4.6%), CartaBianca are Rai3 with 832,000 spectators (5%), Out of the core are Network 4 with am of 776,000 spectators (5.3%), diTuesday are La7 with 1,180,000 spectators (6.9%), the first episode of Crazy trips are TV8 with 408,000 spectators (2.4%), Parker on the New ones with 335,000 spectators (1.9%).

Listen to TV yesterday May 23, 2023 in access prime time

Rai1 it is instead in first position for the TV ratings yesterday May 23, 2023 nell’access prime time con Five minuteswhich involved 4,179,000 spectators with a 22.7% share. Your business it collects 5,122,000 spectators with a 25.6% share. Followed on other networks: Strip the News are Channel 5 with 3,484,000 spectators (17.5%), NCIS are Italia 1 with 1,176,000 spectators (6.1%), The Horse and the Tower are Rai3 with 1,289,000 spectators (6.9%), Italy tonight are Network 4 with 796,000 spectators (4.3%) in the first part and 701,000 spectators (3.5%) in the second, Half past eight are La7 with 1,451,000 spectators (7.4%).

