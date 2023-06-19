Home » Listen to TV, Gerry Scotti defeated by L’Eredità (Rai1)
TV ratings, on Rai1 AAA son-in-law conquered 1,761,000 spectators equal to 12.8% share

On the evening of Saturday June 17, 202, su Rai1 AAA gene Wanted won 1,761,000 spectators, equal to a 12.8% share. On Canale5, the rerun of Lo Show dei Record gathered 1,587,000 spectators in front of the video with a 14.5% share (2,004,000 presentations and 14.1%). On Rai2 Love and death in Venice involved 976,000 spectators (7.1%). On Italia1 Raiders of the Lost Ark entertained 1,137,000 spectators (8.7%). On Rai3 The Brilliant Friend replies 535,000 spectators with 3.9%. On Rete4 Good day totaled an am of 711,000 spectators (5.2%). On La7 Eden – A planet to save recorded 396,000 spectators with 3.3%. On Tv8 4 Restaurants is followed by 418,000 spectators (3%). Sul Nove Evil close – The murder of Chicca Loffredo marks 256,000 spectators (1.8%). On the 20th the Belgium-Austria match valid for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers is the choice of 405,000 spectators equal to 2.8%. On Rai4 Escobar gets 255,000 spectators (1.9%). The site www.davidemaggio.it writes it in detail.

Su Rai1 Techetechetè is the choice of 2,862,000 viewers (20.2%). On Canale5 Paperissima Sprint records 2,380,000 spectators with 16.7%. On Rai2 Tg2 Post gets 645,000 spectators (4.5%). On Italia1 NCIS pastes 1,056,000 spectators (7.5%) in front of the video. On Rai3 The Best of Generation Beauty affects 492,000 spectators equal to 3.5%. On Rete4 Controcorrente attracted 737,000 listeners (5.4%) in the first part and 786,000 spectators (5.5%) in the second part. On La7 In Onda is followed by 976,000 spectators (6.9%). On Tv8 4 Restaurants is seen by 404,000 spectators equal to 2.9%. Sul Nove Crozza’s Best Brothers gathered 203,000 spectators (1.5%).

On Rai1 L’Eredità – La Sfida dei 7 obtained an audience of 2,042,000 spectators equal to 21.3%, while L’Eredità recorded 2,820,000 spectators equal to 24.9%. On Channel 5 Free fall – Start the Challenge entertained 1,330,000 spectators (14.7%), while Free Fall convinced 1,942,000 spectators (17.7%). On Rai2 The Blacklist garnered 193,000 viewers (1.8%) in the first episode and 340,000 viewers (2.7%) in the second episode. On Italia1 Studio Aperto Mag gets 406,000 spectators (4%) and CSI 432,000 spectators (3.5%). On Rai3 Tg Regione informs 1,624,000 spectators equal to 13.8%, while Blob scores 518,000 spectators equal to 4%. On Rete4 Tempesta d’Amore affects 639,000 spectators (4.9%). On Tv8 4 Hotel glued 263,000 spectators (2.2%) in front of the video. On the Nove Little Big Italy reaches 212,000 spectators (2%).

