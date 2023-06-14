Listen to TV, Mentana “point” from Vespa. Silvio’s death monopolizes the TV

TV ratings yesterday 12 June 2023: Report despite the memory for Berlusconi reaches 1.42 million viewers with an 8.1% share

Great emotion from the world of TV for the death of Silvio Berlusconi. The special of Porta Porta, Silvio Berlusconi – The Man Who Changed Italyallows Rai1 to win in you listen to TV with 1,835,000 spectators equal to a 10.5% share. Channel 5 is in second position with Tg5 Special, which attracted 1,250,000 spectators to the video, equal to an 8.3% share. The special was simulcast on Italia 1 reaching 345,000 spectators with a 2.3% share and Network 4 with 534,000 spectators and a 3.5% share. Third position for Rai3 con Reportwhich gets 1,424,000 spectators with an 8.1% share.

As for the TV ratings yesterday June 12, 2023 for other networks: C.S.I. Vegas are Rai2 with 908,000 spectators (5.9%), The Thousand Faces of Berlusconi are La7 with 667,000 spectators (5.8%), Baywatch are TV8 with 804,000 spectators (5.3%), Ex on the New ones with 635,000 spectators (4.1%).

Listen to TV yesterday June 12, 2023 in access prime time

Rai1 also wins in the TV ratings yesterday June 12, 2023 nell’access prime time con Five minutes, which reaches 3,931,000 spectators with a 21.1% share. Followed on other networks: Dear President… I greet you on Canale 5 with 2,614,000 spectators (13.5%) and the simulcast on Italia 1 with 481,000 viewers (2.5%) and up Network 4 with 934,000 spectators (4.8%), The Horse and the Tower are Rai3 with 1,405,000 spectators (7.5%), Half past eight are La7 with 2,185,000 spectators (11.2%).

