Listen to TV, the Italians sing it: "Tali e Quali" beats "Quarto Grado"
Listen to TV, the Italians sing it: “Tali e Quali” beats “Quarto Grado”

Listen to TV, the Italians sing it: “Tali e Quali” beats “Quarto Grado”

Yesterday’s TV ratings Friday 23 June, over 2.2 million on Rai 1 for “Tali e Quali” in rerun

‘Tali e Quali’ on Rai1 won the ratings of the evening with 2,254,000 viewers and a 17% share. On Canale 5 the series ‘The girl and the officer’ recorded 1,666,000 viewers and 13%. Third classified Retequattro which with ‘Quarto Grado’ totaled 1,292,000 viewers and an 11.1% share.

Just off the podium Italia 1 which with ‘Chicago PD’ obtained 1,064,000 viewers and 7.7%, while Rai3 with the film ‘The color of freedom’ gathered 671,000 viewers and 4.5%. On Nove ‘Lba Playoff’ was seen by 455,000 viewers equal to 2.9% and ‘Propaganda Live Best’ on La7 by 398,000 equal to 3.4%. Rai2 with the series ‘Tutti lie’ involved 381,000 viewers and 2.6%, while Tv8 closes the ranking with the series ‘I delitti del Barlume’, followed by 359,000 viewers equal to a 2.4% share.

