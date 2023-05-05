Listen to TV yesterday May 4, 2023: Del Debbio tears Formigli to pieces, Panicucci collapses

TV ratings yesterday 4 May 2023: Dritto e Rovescio closes with 914,000 viewers for a 6.6% share

Rai1 it is first in the you listen to TV of Thursday with One Step from Heaven 7, which enthralled 3,841,000 spectators equal to 22.1%. Second position for Channel 5 con The Hankwhich entertained 1,897,000 spectators equal to an 11.2% share. Straight and reverse are Network 4 it is the bronze medalist with an am of 914,000 spectators and a 6.6% share.

As for the TV ratings yesterday May 4, 2023 for other networks: The Wrong Day are Rai2 with 846,000 spectators (4.5%), Back to School are Italia 1 with 743,000 spectators (5.3%), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner are Rai3 with 787,000 spectators (4.3%), A clean sweep are La7 with 665,000 spectators (4.7%), 4 Hotel are TV8 with 287,000 spectators (1.8%), A crime without a body – The Noventa case on the New ones with 345,000 spectators (1.9%).

Listen to TV yesterday May 4, 2023 in access prime time

Rai1 remains firmly in first place for the TV ratings yesterday May 4, 2023 nell’access prime time con Five minuteswhich involved 4,335,000 spectators with a 22.9% share. Your business reaches 4,679,000 spectators with a 23.4% share. Followed on other networks: Strip the News are Channel 5 with 3,374,000 spectators (16.9%), NCIS are Italia 1 with 1,228,000 spectators (6.2%), The Horse and the Tower are Rai3 with 1,344,000 spectators (6.9%), Italy tonight are Network 4 with 729,000 viewers (3.8%) in the first part and 602,000 viewers (3%) in the second part, Half past eight are La7 with 1,252,000 spectators (6.4%).

