On February 22, according to the latest data from Shanghai Steel Union, the quotations of some lithium battery materials continued to drop, and the average price of lithium carbonate (industrial grade) fell below the 400,000 yuan/ton mark for the first time this year to 395,000 yuan/ton , Returning to the “3 era”, which is also the level of lithium carbonate in the same period at the beginning of 2022, but compared with the same period last year, the lithium price this time is “the same price but different trends”, there is no upward trend, showing the expectation of a decline.

From the perspective of the rate of decline, the price of industrial-grade lithium carbonate has broken through the price mark for the last time. It will take less than 2 months for it to fall below 500,000 yuan/ton at the end of December 2022. The price of lithium has fallen by more than 30% from the previous highest point in mid-to-early November 2022, and the price of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, which are also facing such a crisis of decline, is actually far from breaking the 400,000 yuan/ton mark. Only one step away, the current average price has dropped to 422,500 yuan/ton and 435,000 yuan/ton respectively.

1. The current price of lithium carbonate and the spot forward price will be adjusted back synchronously

In the previous article “Lithium carbonate fell below 500,000 yuan, it may face an accelerated decline after the new year | Jianzhi Research” in Wall Street Insights and Insights Research, it has been clearly expected that there will be no tailwind due to the poor improvement in the auto market last year. The market superimposes the withdrawal of new energy vehicle subsidies in 2023, and the strong expectation of price cuts by major new energy vehicle companies has led to a gradual wait-and-see situation among consumers. In addition, the gradual commercialization of sodium-ion batteries will jointly make the price of lithium carbonate in the new year 2023 fearful. Facing accelerated decline.

At present, except for the sharp drop in sales of new energy vehicles due to the disturbance of the Spring Festival in January this year (the sales of new energy passenger vehicles were 332,000 units, which turned negative to -6.3% year-on-year, and decreased by 48.3% month-on-month. The level of previous years), if the sales of new energy vehicles do not improve significantly in the next few months, the price reduction trend of lithium carbonate may be difficult to stabilize quickly.

In addition to lithium salt manufacturers ortradingIn addition to the public price formed by the supplier’s own quotation, from another perspective, the spot contract price of lithium carbonate (electric carbon) on the Wuxi stainless steel platform,The spot and forward prices of lithium carbonate in Wuxi in March, April, May and June this year have basically continued to decline since the Spring Festival this year, with a decline of 29%, 33% and 32% respectively from the high point after the year. % and 31.8%, and the price of the July lithium carbonate spot forward contract issued yesterday fell below the 300,000 yuan/ton mark to a minimum of 296,000 yuan/ton.

Although the rise and fall of the price of lithium carbonate is generally the result of the game between upstream supply and downstream demand, the price result of lithium carbonate on the electronic disk cannot fully represent the actual situation, but at present, whether it is the actual situation of lithium carbonate Both the price and the price of the spot forward contract are falling. Obviously, the overall market is not optimistic about the price trend of lithium carbonate this year.

2. Lithium carbonate will fall to 200,000 yuan/ton as expected in Ningde era?

Previously, Ningde Times launched a lithium mine rebate plan for new energy vehicle companies, proposing that new energy vehicle companies that signed an 80% battery purchase commitment with Ningde Times would be able to enjoy a part of lithium carbonate for power batteries at a price of 200,000 yuan/ton Settlement discounts, the specific impact of this plan on new energy vehicle companies and power battery manufacturers can be found in the previous article “Ningde’s Lithium Mine Rebate Plan, Who Benefits Auto Companies and Battery Plants?” | Jianzhi Research has already analyzed in detail, so will the price of lithium carbonate really fall to 200,000 yuan/ton?

Judging from the current cost of lithium carbonate, the current price of 6% lithium concentrate is 5450 US dollars / ton, although it is slightly lower than the previous high point, but the range is not large, which is equivalent to the cost of lithium carbonate as high as (5425+90 sea freight) * (Conversion factor) 8* (exchange rate) 6.9*1.13 (value-added tax) + 25,000 (processing cost) = about 369,000 yuan/ton. Therefore, in the short term, the price of lithium carbonate is still guaranteed to a certain extent within the price range of 350,000 yuan/ton to 400,000 yuan/ton.

However, in the medium and long term, since the main supplier of lithium concentrate itself, the increase in production capacity of Australian mines is already expected, and no stimulus can be given. The main focus of whether the lithium price itself can stabilize or even rise lies in the terminal Can the sales of new energy vehicles quickly return to the high-speed growth mode? Since the overall sales of new energy vehicles in the three major new energy vehicle markets of China, Europe and the United States in January this year are not satisfactory, will the follow-up sales exceed expectations? It is the key factor in choosing the direction of lithium price.

It is worth noting that the upstream lithium concentrate side has also changed its expectations for future lithium prices. After the first callback in the second half of the year in the last round of lithium concentrate auctions in Pilbara at the end of last year (compared to the previous round of auction prices by 2.6%), on February 20 this year, Australia’s leading lithium mining company Pilbara, uncharacteristically, announced that the latest 15,000 tons of spodumene concentrate in the first quarter of this year did not carry out the hot lithium concentrate in previous years. Instead of selling by auction, it is based on an OEM agreement, where its lithium concentrate will be priced based on the price when it is processed to hydroxide。

Wall Street Insights and Insights Research believes that when the price of lithium carbonate is in a fiery upward cycle and the overall supply is in short supply, Pilbara can obviously obtain more premiums to the greatest extent by adopting a small number of auction sales of lithium concentrates. In the period of lithium carbonate price reduction, it is obvious that it is more appropriate to quickly lock orders in large quantities and relate to the price of lithium hydroxide, which also gives a signal that lithium prices are gradually peaking to a certain extent.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.