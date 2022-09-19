(Original title: Lithium iron phosphate ushered in explosive growth, and the industry leader Wanrun Xinneng has launched an inquiry and IPO)

The new energy power battery track in the capital market is about to usher in a new army. Hubei Wanrun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as: Wanrun New Energy, stock code 688275), a leading domestic lithium iron phosphate enterprise, is about to land on the Science and Technology Innovation Board.

According to public information, the company has opened an inquiry on September 14. In this IPO, the company plans to issue no more than 21.3 million shares, and the raised funds will be invested in the Hongmai High-tech high-performance lithium-ion battery material project (hereinafter referred to as the Hongmai lithium-ion battery project) and the positive electrode of Hubei Wanrun New Energy lithium battery around the main business. Material R&D Center Project (hereinafter referred to as: Wanrun Lithium Battery Cathode Material R&D Center, R&D Center) and supplement the company’s working capital.

It is understood that Wanrun New Energy is one of the earliest companies to enter the lithium iron phosphate (FLP) industry in China. In recent years, it has performed well under the strong wind of the new energy industry. Benefiting from the rising volume and price of the main product, lithium iron phosphate, in 2021, the company’s annual operating income was 2.23 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 223.84%; the net profit attributable to the parent was 353 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 890.36%. According to the prospectus, Wanrun New Energy achieved revenue of 3.395 billion yuan in the first half of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 386.58%; net profit attributable to the parent was 494 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 251.9%, continuing last year’s strong development momentum.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Explosive Growth

Based on product strength, the industry leader develops rapidly

Wanrun New Energy is a high-tech enterprise specializing in R&D, production and sales of cathode materials for lithium batteries. With the industry-leading R&D and technological level, the company can supply cathode materials with high safety, high energy density and high cycle times in batches for new energy vehicle power batteries. According to data from the China Chemical and Physical Power Industry Association, the company’s main product, lithium iron phosphate, will rank among the top three in the industry in terms of shipments in 2020, and has been widely recognized by downstream customers.

In recent years, my country’s new energy vehicle industry has developed vigorously. IDC’s “2022-2026 China New Energy Vehicle Market Trend Forecast” report shows that China‘s new energy vehicle market will reach 15.98 million in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 35.1%. more than 50%. All links in the industrial chain have experienced both cold and hot summers. Benefiting from the explosive growth of the new energy vehicle industry, lithium iron phosphate has entered a period of rapid development at the same time. The application field of FLP can be divided into two categories: power battery and non-power battery. In the field of power batteries, LFP is mainly used as a positive electrode material for power systems of various types of pure electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles; in the field of non-power batteries, it is mainly used in the energy storage of 5G base stations and the energy storage of new energy power generation terminals. As well as the replacement of the lead-acid market for light power.

With the advantages of low cost, high cycle, and good safety performance, the market competitiveness and penetration rate of lithium iron phosphate cathode materials have been continuously improved. According to statistics from GGII, domestic shipments of cathode materials in the first half of 2021 reached 475,000 tons, a year-on-year increase of 169%. Among them, lithium iron phosphate shipments increased by 384% year-on-year, much higher than the industry average, and the market share has further increased, and its “era of domination” is coming.

As a leading enterprise in the field of lithium iron phosphate, Wanrun New Energy has taken the lead in the layout of the track with a complete product system. Its lithium iron phosphate products widely cover power-type materials, power-type materials, energy-storage-type materials, long-life materials, etc. . Among them, the company’s representative self-developed products A8-4E and A8-4F2 have the characteristics of high capacity, high pressure and high energy density, which can meet the high-end product needs of large power battery manufacturers, and the products have leading core competitiveness.

At present, the company has reached stable cooperation with well-known battery manufacturers such as CATL, BYD, AVIC Lithium, Yiwei Lithium and Wanxiang 123, and the sales of products have grown steadily. The prospectus shows that from 2019 to 2021, the company’s sales of lithium iron phosphate will be 14,700 tons, 18,800 tons and 40,000 tons respectively, with a rapid growth. It is worth mentioning that the company has signed strategic cooperation agreements or planned purchase orders with a number of major customers, and future sales are guaranteed to a certain extent, and its subsequent performance growth may be equally impressive.

Fundraising and investment release the bottleneck of development

Its own moat is deep and wide

According to the prospectus, after deducting the issuance costs, the company raised funds to invest 800 million yuan for the construction of the Hongmai lithium-ion battery material project. The planned construction period of the project is 2 years, and the production products are lithium iron phosphate cathode materials.

It is worth noting that in 2021, the company’s lithium iron phosphate capacity utilization rate has reached 92.74%, and the production and sales rate is as high as 100.79%, both at a high level. This expansion can effectively relieve the company’s future development of capacity bottlenecks. It is expected that the project will have an annual sales revenue of 2.157 billion yuan, an annual net profit of 167 million yuan, and an after-tax internal rate of return of 16.91%.

At the same time, under the “blessing” of fully automatic production lines, advanced systems and intelligent equipment, the technological level and quality stability of the company’s lithium iron phosphate products will be improved, thus ensuring the competitiveness of its own products, and its market share is expected to further expand.

The construction of Wanrun Lithium Battery Cathode Material R&D Center project will help ensure the company’s technological advantages. It is understood that Wanrun New Energy is the “Hubei Province Lithium-ion Battery Materials Engineering Technology Research Center” and “Hubei Engineering Research Center for Key Technologies of Lithium Battery Cathode Materials”. In recent years, the company has successively undertaken many national and provincial major scientific research projects such as the “National Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s Lithium Battery Materials R&D and Industrialization Innovation Platform Construction Project”, “Hubei Provincial Science and Technology Department Key R&D Project (Development and Application of New High-performance Power Li-ion Batteries)” The technology level of the project is leading in the industry. The construction of the R&D center will help the company integrate scientific research resources and provide a technology engine for the company to maintain rapid growth.

The market situation is changing, and the industry is changing with each passing day. If the “castle” of an enterprise wants to grow steadily, it is inseparable from a moat with sufficient depth and width. Based on the new energy battery market, with a series of advantages such as product performance, R&D level, customer accumulation, industry precipitation, etc., Wanrun New Energy is ready to take off, whether it can ride the wind and stand above the peaks, or positive expectations.