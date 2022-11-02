In the first three quarters of 2022, under the influence of factors such as strong downstream new energy demand and insufficient supply of lithium salts, the lithium industry maintains a high prosperity.

In the first three quarters, the overall performance of listed companies in the lithium industry has grown gratifyingly. According to the statistics of the choice of Oriental Fortune, during the reporting period, the net profit of the nine listed companies in the “lithium” sector of Shenwan’s industry has more than doubled and achieved rapid growth. Among them, the “two heroes of the lithium industry” Tianqi Lithium and Ganfeng Lithium achieved net profits of 15.981 billion yuan and 14.795 billion yuan respectively in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 2916.44% and 498.31% respectively. The net profit attributable to the parent company of Rongjie shares has the highest year-on-year growth rate, reaching 4533.03%. The year-on-year growth rate of Tibet mining industry was relatively low, but it also reached 273.81%.

Lithium prices are high

Become a driver of corporate performance growth

For the collective performance of lithium companies in the first three quarters, the sales volume and price growth of lithium salt products are considered to be one of the important reasons.

Jiang Anqi, vice chairman of Tianqi Lithium, said in an interview with reporters that the trend of lithium prices mainly depends on factors such as the overall supply and demand pattern of the lithium industry, market changes and economic conditions. In the short to medium term, it will continue to be in a relatively tense situation. Therefore, it will take some time for the supply and demand pattern of the lithium industry to achieve a real balance.

Ganfeng Lithium said that with the rapid development of the new energy industry, the market demand for lithium salt products continued to grow, and the price of lithium salt products remained at a high level. “The overseas market in the first three quarters was very good. The company’s customer structure accounted for a high proportion of overseas customers. In the third quarter, overseas lithium hydroxide prices were strong, which boosted the company’s performance.” The relevant person in charge of Ganfeng Lithium told reporters.

According to data from Shanghai Steel Federation, the price of lithium carbonate is still rising. On October 28, battery-grade lithium carbonate rose by 4,500 yuan/ton, with an average price of 559,000 yuan/ton.

“The global lithium battery industry, especially the power lithium battery industry, has ushered in a golden period of development. Looking forward to the future, it has become a global consensus to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality. The global penetration rate of new energy vehicles is expected to increase rapidly, and the energy storage field grows rapidly. To drive lithium demand, the above three factors are expected to continue to promote the growth of the lithium battery industry.” Jiang Anqi said.

Companies with high self-sufficiency rates in lithium mines

Future profits are more secure

The performance of lithium salt manufacturers was differentiated in the third quarter. The third quarterly report shows that the net profit of lithium industry companies has generally increased year-on-year, but there has been a difference in the month-on-month rise and fall. For example, Jiangte Motor achieved a net profit of 612 million yuan in the third quarter, down 10.29% month-on-month.

“Whether there are mines is an important factor affecting profits. Companies with stable sources of raw materials and higher self-sufficiency rates of lithium mines will have more guaranteed profits in the future.” Zhang, an analyst in the automotive industry and dean of the New Energy Vehicle Technology Research Institute of Jiangxi New Energy Technology Vocational College Xiang told reporters.

Since 2022, the enthusiasm of lithium industry companies and capitalists to “buy mines” and “lock mines” has been high. On October 31, Ganfeng Lithium Industry announced that it plans to invest in a comprehensive utilization project of lithium ore mining and dressing with an annual output of 6 million tons and a battery-grade lithium salt project with an annual output of 50,000 tons in Hengfeng County, Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province.

“At present, the supply of lithium ore in the entire industry cannot keep up, but the company’s supply of raw materials is still guaranteed. It is expected that projects will be put into operation for several consecutive years from the beginning of next year, and the company’s lithium ore self-sufficiency rate is expected to increase to 50%. The plan is in 2025. Reach more than 60%.” The relevant person in charge of Ganfeng Lithium told reporters.

Upstream and downstream linkage

Industrial chain collaboration is a major trend

With the continued high prosperity of the industry, the synergy and cooperation between the upstream and downstream of the lithium battery industry chain is also deepening. In 2022, Shengxin Lithium Energy announced that it plans to introduce BYD as a strategic investor through fixed increase. Ganfeng Lithium Industry actively cooperates with GAC Aian and other downstream enterprises, and Tianqi Lithium Industry has reached cooperation with China Innovation Airlines and Beijing Weilan.

Yang Yunjing, the founding partner of Wan Ventures, told reporters, “The in-depth cooperation between the upstream and downstream of the lithium battery industry chain is a signal that the future industry competition has entered the competition on the resource side. Collaborative cooperation between the upstream and downstream of the lithium battery industry chain It will be an inevitable trend in the industry.”

From the perspective of mid-to-upstream enterprises, extending the downstream business layout is also conducive to further enhancing the competitiveness of enterprises. Among them, enhancing R&D strength and business layout in battery materials and other fields may become the focus of the next step.

Tianqi Lithium Industry introduced that the linkage trend of vertical integration between upstream and downstream of the lithium industry is becoming more and more obvious, and the industry chain shows an industry trend of downstream to upstream development and upstream to downstream development. This trend conforms to the overall development needs of the industry chain.

Jiang Anqi told reporters that the focus of the company’s future development strategy and business development plan is to expand mining business, increase lithium salt production capacity, establish various forms of strategic partnerships with upstream and downstream leading companies in the value chain, and expand global business layout. , will also strengthen research and development capabilities, enhance the core technology reserves of the lithium battery value chain, and improve the company’s core competitiveness.